Make it rain: NJ lawmakers to vote big pay hikes for themselves

Christmas is coming late for New Jersey legislators and top government staffers.

New Jersey taxpayers will be on the hook for big one-time raises and annual adjustments under a bill likely to win approval in the state Senate and Assembly.

Under the measure introduced by retiring Sen. Richard Codey, legislative salaries would increase from $49,000 to $75,000 per year beginning in 2026. Future raises would be automatic and tied to the Consumer Price Index, although annual increases are capped at 2%.

How much and when?

Sen. Codey's bill would increase a wide range of salaries for top government officials, including:

💲 Senate and Assembly members would see their salaries increase from $49,000 to $75,000

💲 Staff allowances for legislative offices would increase from $135,000 to $150,000

💲 The salary for governor will increase from $175,000 to $210,000

💲 Cabinet officers would see their salaries rise from $175,000 to $210,000

💲 The bill also sets the salary of Superior Court judges at $207,000

Most of the increases do not go into effect until 2026, however, cabinet officer salaries would be retroactively increased back to July, 1, 2023.

Codey's parting gift to fellow lawmakers

The legislation to increase government salaries is the last official act of Sen. Richard Codey as he retired from the legislature after more than 50-years of service.

Codey's service in the senate began in 1982, and included a stint as Senate President from 2002 to 2010.

He also served as New Jersey's 53rd governor from 2004 to 2006 after the resignation of James McGreevey.

Codey has been one of the strongest voices in the Democratic caucus since he joined the upper house. He did not seek re-election and his current term ends on Monday, when the current legislative session comes to an end.

