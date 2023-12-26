Toms River, NJ couple wakes up with burglars in their bedroom

🔴 Surveillance video caught four people outside a Toms River house

🔴 The homeowners said they awoke to two would-be thieves in their bedroom

🔴 Screams from a resident scared the four off

TOMS RIVER — Four people who the owners say broke into a house early Saturday morning as a couple slept were scared off by a woman’s scream.

Security video posted by The Lakewood Scoop shows a crowbar being held by one of two people wearing surgical masks as they peer into the home in the Tallymyr neighborhood off Route 527 (Whitesville Road) around 2:15 a.m. The video shows them being let into the house by someone else.

The couple told The Scoop that the four burglars used crowbars to enter the house through a window.

Unanswered questions

"Strange noises" woke up the couple, who found two of the burglars rummaging through their bedroom. The woman screamed and the four thieves left the house, the couple told the Scoop. They believe the thieves were looking for a keyfob to steal their luxury vehicle.

Toms River police on Tuesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information including if anyone else was home at the time, if anything was stolen and if any arrests have been made.

The Scoop reported three homes and two vehicles were burglarized in the Chestnut area of Lakewood early Tuesday.

