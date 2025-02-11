Teacher calls for Trump assassination? — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Tuesday:

WHARTON — The area where a sinkhole opened after Christmas on Route 80 east was closed to traffic on Monday morning.

All traffic was diverted off Route 80 at Exit 34 (Main Street) and allowed back on again at Exit 35 (Route 15) in Wharton after a "depression" was spotted in the center lane around 6:45 a.m., according to NJ Department of Transportation spokesman Steve Shapiro. The road will remain closed until further notice.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the highway was closed and detoured," Shapiro said in a email to New Jersey 101.5. NJ DOT crews are responding to the scene and will evaluate the situation to determine a repair. It is too early to speculate on the cause of the depression."

Prosecutors and judges kept giving him new chances. And he kept returning to his girlfriend's life.

It was a decades-long cycle of brutal violence and lenient justice that came to a head on Jan. 9 in South Brunswick when Roman Romanovskiy, not for the first time, placed his rage-filled hands around the neck of a woman, police said.

But this time, Lauren Saldana, 38, did not survive. This time, a 5-year-old boy witnessed the homicide of his mother by his father, just steps from his newborn brother.

This time, Romanovskiy, just seven months into a probationary term of four years for a seemingly unprovoked assault on two other people, was accused of the most heinous charge after a life of terrorizing others.

PLEASANTVILLE — A violent New Jersey man faces up to five years in prison after he admitted to beating a 10-week-old puppy in front of his young daughter.

On Thursday, Gabriel Mojica, 36, of Pleasantville pleaded guilty to animal cruelty, child endangerment, and aggravated assaults upon law enforcement officers.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 10, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities said that the animal cruelty and child endangerment charges stemmed from a disturbing incident in September 2022.

Having a problem with your E-Z Pass account? An Ocean County lawmaker wants to hear about it.

Assemblyman Paul Kinitra, R-Ocean, said that fines accrued by E-ZPass holders seem to be "massively disproportionate to the offense."

"It seems absolutely nuts to us that on a 75-cent E-ZPass, you could get a $50 fine. We're looking into potential solutions for the problem overall and we might introduce legislation to curtail and put limits on what they actually can fine people and what penalties can be," Kanitra said.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An Atlantic County teacher has come under fire on social media for his political beliefs and possible threats against President Donald Trump.

Screenshots posted on the TikTok account of the group Wake Up NJ says Fred Wilson, a teacher in the Egg Harbor Township school district, posted a Facebook comment saying that "assassination is at least a talking point." It also includes a meme that reads "f**k Trump and f**k you for voting for him."

Wake Up NJ said the teacher posted under the name "Frederick Norby," whose account is no longer visible.

There were two unsuccessful assassination attempts against Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign in Pennsylvania and Florida.

