NJ monster beats puppy in front of his young daughter

PLEASANTVILLE — A violent New Jersey man faces up to five years in prison after he admitted to beating a 10-week-old puppy in front of his young daughter.

On Thursday, Gabriel Mojica, 36, of Pleasantville pleaded guilty to animal cruelty, child endangerment, and aggravated assaults upon law enforcement officers.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 10, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities said that the animal cruelty and child endangerment charges stemmed from a disturbing incident in September 2022.

Horrified witnesses called the Atlantic City police when they saw Mojica repeatedly punching a 10-week-old puppy, named Scooby, with a closed fist in front of his daughter. The girl was seven years old at the time.

After he was arrested and indicted, Mojica encountered law enforcement again.

As the case was pending, Mojica was charged with having narcotics, contempt of a domestic violence restraining order, and two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers after he hurt two sheriff's officers, authorities said.

