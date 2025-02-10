NJ teacher’s online opinions exposed: Calls for Trump assassination?

✅ Private posts by a teacher at EHTHigh School were exposed online

✅ One post suggested assassinating President Donald Trump

✅ The school district did not respond to questions about the teacher's status

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — An Atlantic County teacher has come under fire on social media for his political beliefs and possible threats against President Donald Trump.

Screenshots posted on the TikTok account of the group Wake Up NJ says Fred Wilson, a teacher in the Egg Harbor Township school district, posted a Facebook comment saying that "assassination is at least a talking point." It also includes a meme that reads "f**k Trump and f**k you for voting for him."

Wake Up NJ said the teacher posted under the name "Frederick Norby," whose account is no longer visible.

There were two unsuccessful assassination attempts against Trump during the 2024 presidential campaign in Pennsylvania and Florida.

Egg Harbor High School, staff directory showing a listing for Fred Wilson Egg Harbor High School, staff directory showing a listing for Fred Wilson (EHT school district) loading...

Other social media sites, including Libs of TikTok and Jersey Shore Emergency News also shared the screenshots. The screenshots show Wilson wearing a T-shirt that says "I support trans rights."

Wilson's listing in the staff directory for Egg Harbor Township High School includes a rainbow heart with the word "ally." He is listed on the site as an 11th-grade special needs and social studies teacher.

Payroll records show Wilson has been earning a teacher's salary in New Jersey since 2003.

Egg Harbor Township school district Superintendent Kim Gruccio on Monday morning did not did not respond to New Jersey 101.5 request for comment or information.

