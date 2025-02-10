Have an E-Z Pass problem? NJ legislator wants to help solve it

💲Assemblyman Paul Kanitra is looking to solve E-ZPass problems

Having a problem with your E-Z Pass account? An Ocean County lawmaker wants to hear about it.

Assemblyman Paul Kinitra, R-Ocean, said that fines accrued by E-ZPass holders seem to be "massively disproportionate to the offense."

"It seems absolutely nuts to us that on a 75-cent E-ZPass, you could get a $50 fine. We're looking into potential solutions for the problem overall and we might introduce legislation to curtail and put limits on what they actually can fine people and what penalties can be," Kanitra said.

The former mayor of Point Pleasant Beach has already taken on dozens of individual cases in which users were already charged. He's also received a fine despite legislation requiring a potential violator's account to be checked first.

"I personally have gotten two. Somehow there's a flaw in the system," Kanitra said.

Future legislation

Kanitra is also looking for drivers who don't use E-Z Pass but inadvertently went through a toll in the wrong lane and charged what he called an egregious fee.

"If you're gonna send somebody something for going through an E-Z Pazz lane send it to them for the price of the toll and maybe a small $5 administration charge. Don't charge them $50 for making the mistake of going through the E-Z Pass," Kanitra said. "It seems like the punishment doesn't fit the crime."

Kanitra said he is looking to help those who believe they have received an "inappropriate fine" and will work to try an resolve it. The cases will also help Kanitra craft legislation that would address the issue of fines.

Drivers can send information about their case to Kanitra at AsmKanitra@njleg.org.

