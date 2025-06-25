Tommy’s Tavern and Tap is opening another restaurant, so residents in or around Wayne better work up an appetite.

For those who haven’t heard of the popular, family-owned chain of restaurants, you should have been in the Freehold area when they opened up their spot on Route 9.

It was seriously all anyone was talking about. People were thrilled to try out their food and their dozens of beers on tap.

So if Wayne is behaving anything like those of us in Freehold were, it’s bound to be the talk of the town this week.

Tommy’s Tavern and Tap

Tommy’s has something for everyone, with their more popular menu items including specialty burgers, coal-fired pizza (both red and white pies), sushi, and coal oven-roasted wings.

As of Wednesday, June 25 at 4 p.m., Tommy’s Tavern and Tap’s Wayne location is open for business.

The new restaurant is located at 71 NJ - 23 in Wayne, NJ.

Tommy’s Tavern and Tap New Jersey locations

There are 11 other Tommy’s restaurants in the Garden State:

3492 RT 9

Freehold, NJ

823 NJ 3

Clifton , NJ

2050 RT 70

Cherry Hill, NJ

1007 US - 1

Edison, NJ

2150 Highway 35

Sea Girt, NJ

600 Somerset Corporate Blvd

Bridgewater Township, NJ

1030 Ocean Ave

Sea Bright, NJ

11 The Promenade

Edgewater, NJ

3535 US - 1 Suite 370

Princeton, NJ

1900 NJ-10

Morris Plains, NJ

40 Centerton Rd

Mount Laurel Township, NJ

You can check out the restaurant’s entire menu here.

