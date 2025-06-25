If you’re anything like me, you’re probably thinking you can’t go wrong with a pizza slice from a boardwalk in New Jersey. Just that you’re there enjoying a day off adds to its flavor for most of us.

While maybe none are terrible, some will be better than others. The travel review site TripAdvisor. They have updated their list of the best boardwalk pizza in New Jersey for 2025.

Before I give you their list of the top 10, here are some of my weird takes on boardwalk pizza.

Normally, I find plain cheese pizza boring. Almost a ‘why-even-bother?’ level of boring. But a plain cheese slice at the Jersey Shore hits differently. Even plain is superior surrounded by the sound of the surf and the shrill call of seagulls.

Also, the bigger the better. Those gargantuan slices of pizza are only acceptable at a boardwalk. Anywhere else is inexcusable. From a boardwalk? Perfect.

From TripAdvisor, here are the top favorite pizza joints at the Jersey boardwalks.

You’ll notice looking at these, some places' overall review score is higher even though they’re ranking is lower. That’s because TripAdvisor ranks its top ten restaurants based on user reviews, factoring quality, but also quantity of reviews, and recency.

1. Mack’s Pizza - Wildwood

The king of the boardwalk pies. Average score of 4.3 and 839 reviews.

2. Manco & Manco

Legendary in Ocean City, their average score is a 4.1, and well over 1,000 reviews.

3. Mario’s Pizza & Italian Eatery - Cape May

A 4.4 out of 416 reviews.

4. Sam’s Pizza Palace - Wildwood

One user wrote, “Great location in the middle of the action, the BEST pizza on the boardwalk, and very competitive prices.”

Overall scored a 4.3 with close to 600 reviews.

5. Porta - Asbury Park

A sit-down place that received a score of 4.1 and 587 reviews.

6. Poppi’s Brick Oven Pizza - Wildwood

447 reviews and a 4.3 score.

7. Pete & Elda’s - Neptune City

About as famous as they come. Known for their XXL pizza 30-minute eating challenge, this place has been around for over half a century.

Score of 4.3

8. Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza

In Northfield, this special place got a 4.4.

9. Piccini Wood Fired Brick Oven - Ocean City

4.2

10. Boiler Room - Cape May

Great pizza and full bar got them a 4.3

