Passaic County just got a whole lot saucier.

Or, at the very least, the residents just got a little more caffeinated with the opening of a new cafe.

The Saucy Cup is open in Wayne

The Saucy Cup officially opened its doors to the public on Saturday, Nov. 1. They are open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, according to their social media.

The Italian cafe offers coffee, matcha lattes, pastries, milk-based beverages, signature lattes, various appetizers, soup, salad, and pasta.

You can personalize your coffee order to your liking with their different syrups and cold foams.

Some of the syrup flavors include baklava, pistachio, caramel miso, cookie butter, and lavender, in addition to your standard flavors like vanilla, mocha, hazelnut, or cinnamon.

Check out what they have to offer on their website.

Everything served at The Saucy Cup is halal.

“Halal” refers to food and beverages allowed under Islamic law for Muslims to consume. The word translates from Arabic to “permissible” in English.

Pop in for a sip and a treat, the cafe aims to blend together the comfort of a coffeehouse and the tastiness of Italian food.

Coziness, an iced coffee, and pasta? This is the exact vibe I crave.

The Saucy Cup is located at 48 Mountainview Blvd in Wayne, NJ.

As of writing this, they are open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. through 6 p.m. They plan on being open on Sundays soon, according to their Instagram page.

Let’s get saucy and drink up, New Jersey!

