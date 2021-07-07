Suspect in NJ supermarket stabbing found in Hazlet cemetery

KEYPORT — The man wanted for a stabbing at a supermarket was arrested early Tuesday evening, according to police.

After Hazlet and Keyport police put out an alert Tuesday afternoon for a man described as a "person of interest," Keyport police said they used video footage to locate William Potts in the Shore Lands Cemetery along Route 35 in Hazlet on Tuesday evening.

The cemetery is less than a mile from the Stop & Shop supermarket where police said Potts stabbed a woman with a knife around 1:20 p.m.

Hazlet police said the manhunt took seven hours to locate Potts using three dogs, drones and a helicopter.

Police from Union Beach, Middletown, Matawan, the Monmouth County Sheriffs Office and State Police also assisted.

Potts was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and being held at the Monmouth County Jail.

