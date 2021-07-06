NJ manhunt: Keyport, Hazlet cops say call them if you’ve seen this man

KEYPORT — A manhunt unfolded Tuesday after a reported stabbing by the Stop and Shop in Keyport, police said.

As of 4:45 p.m., multiple K-9 units and a State Police helicopter were involved in the search for a person of interest, as seen in photos shared by police in both Keyport and Hazlet.

The man was described by police as a white male with grey hair, wearing either a blue or red hat and blue or red shirt, according to Keyport police.

Anyone who sees a man matching that description has been urged to call 911, as he is considered armed and dangerous, police from both communities said on their Facebook pages.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there was no word of a potential stabbing victim, or details on what might have led to the reported incident.

