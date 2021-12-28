WEST ORANGE — One of two men authorities said was arrested after an off-duty police officer was grazed by gunfire at a convenience store Monday has now been charged and publicly identified, according to a release from the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that Shaahid Forshee, 36, of East Orange was allegedly armed with a handgun and in the middle of an altercation with another man when the officer, who was unarmed, arrived on the scene. West Orange police previously identified the store as a Krauszer's on South Valley Road.

When the officer intervened, Forshee is alleged to have struck him in the head with the gun and then fired the weapon, causing a non-life-threatening graze wound.

Authorities announced two arrests in the hours immediately following the encounter, but so far have only disclosed charges against Forshee. He faces counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and is being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility.

The prosecutor's office said Tuesday that the other man in the altercation with Forshee fled the scene. Forshee had also fled, but was later captured in Newark.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tip line at 1-800-TIPS-4EC (1-800-847-7432).

