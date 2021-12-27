Bullet grazes head of off-duty cop in West Orange, NJ
WEST ORANGE — Two people have been arrested after a police officer was grazed in the head by a gunshot Monday afternoon.
Essex County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Katherine Carter said the off-duty West Orange police officer was shot on South Valley Road around 3 p.m.
The officer was intervening in an attempted robbery at a Krauszers convenience store when a single shot was fired, according to West Orange police spokesman Joe Fagan.
Neither Carter nor Fagan disclosed the identity of the officer.
Arrest at a gas station
The vehicle used in the shooting was found about 5 miles away in Newark at the Exxon gas station at South Orange Avenue and Bergen Street across from University Hospital.
Two suspects were arrested there, officials said.
Photos show a large police presence surrounding the gas pumps.
West Orange Mayor Robert Parisi told RLS Metro Breaking News the officer is OK.
