TRENTON — A 35-year-old city man with a suspended license has been arrested in connection with a brutal hit-and-run that tore off most of a pedestrian’s leg, leaving her seriously hurt.

Rodney L. Diggs, Jr., of Trenton, was charged with aggravated assault by auto and leaving the scene of an accident, both causing serious bodily injury.

He was also charged with endangering an injured victim and causing serious bodily injury while on a suspended license.

The 38-year-old victim was intubated and in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday, police said.

Car found abandoned after Trenton hit-and-run

On Saturday around 5:13 am, Trenton police were called to the emergency outside 918 Southard Street, in which a woman from the Yardville area of Hamilton Township was badly hurt.

The vehicle involved in the incident was recovered, parked nearby.

Detectives from Trenton police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Serious Collision Response Team collaborated on the investigation.

Trenton hit and run crash leaves victim with severed leg (Google Maps, Trenton Police)

After viewing hours of surveillance video footage from different locations, police identified Diggs.

He arrived at Trenton police headquarters and was taken into custody on Monday, police said.

While the victim from Saturday's crash remained hospitalized, there already have been three pedestrians killed in Mercer County crashes this year, according to State Police data.

