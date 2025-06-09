🔷 Pedestrian loses leg in wreck

🔷 Cops search for hit-and-run driver

🔷 Victim critically hurt

TRENTON — Police have been searching for the driver responsible for a brutal weekend hit-and-run that severed most of a pedestrian’s leg.

On Saturday around 5:13 am, Trenton police were called to the emergency outside 918 Southard Street.

Responding officers found the victim, a 38-year-old woman from the Yardville area, lying on the sidewalk.

Trenton hit and run crash leaves victim with severed leg (Google Maps ) Trenton hit and run crash leaves victim with severed leg (Google Maps ) loading...

The victim was bleeding heavily from a wound where her right leg was severed just below the knee, police said.

After the vehicle struck the pedestrian, the driver fled the scene, according to police.

Officers applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, ahead of Trenton EMS arriving on scene.

The woman was rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center. She remained there in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit, police said on Sunday.

In NJ 94 pedestrians were killed in crashes in 2024 (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) In NJ 94 pedestrians were killed in crashes in 2024 (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Pedestrian and vehcile deaths on NJ roads

As of Monday, State Police data showed that 62 pedestrians have been killed in 206 crashes statewide so far this year among 223 fatalities total.

It follows an unfortunately notable year for pedestrian deaths, as 94 were killed in New Jersey crashes in 2024.

Essex and Middlesex Counties had each seen eight pedestrians killed in crashes in 2025 so far, followed by six pedestrian deaths each in Camden and Ocean Counties.

Middlesex and Ocean Counties each had the greatest amount of fatal crashes so far this year, at 21 and 22, respectively.

Out of the 223 fatalities on roads around New Jersey as of Monday, 116 were drivers killed, 39 were vehicle passengers and six were classified as "pedalcyclists."

