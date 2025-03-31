Stunning admission: Why electricity costs so much — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Monday:

A man from Holmdel became furious after seeing a pride flag flying at a donut shop in Matawan.

Police allege Maciej Wojciak, 61, tore the flag down and scuffled with the owner of Main Street Donuts.

The shop is run by Joe Rizzuto and his husband, Rick Canero.

Police say Wojciak made a Nazi salute and performed “simulated sexual acts" while threatening to burn down the building.

Wojciak is facing multiple charged in the Saturday incident and has been charged with a bias crime.

🚧 Route 80 will remain closed for another month in both directions in Morris County

🚧 A "significant void" was found under the westbound lanes

🚧 Business owners continue to see less business

WHARTON — Route 80 lanes will remain closed for at least a month more after sinkholes began collapsing the interstate this winter.

Optimism about opening up lanes on the westbound side was dashed with the discovery of a "significant void" under the left lane during testing of the integrity of the ground, according to Transportation Commissioner Fran O’Connor. It will require another five weeks of work to before the westbound lanes can reopen in mid-May. Seven more weeks of work are needed before at least two eastbound lanes can be opened by the end of May.

“As we have said since these issues began, safety is our top priority and we must ensure that the roadway is safe for motorists before we can reopen. I am confident in the plan Commissioner Fran O’Connor and his team have put together to get this critical roadway repaired and reopened," Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement.

🔻 NJ man admits lewd food acts in school cafeteria

🔻 Videos led to arrest

🔻 Heads to prison

A now ex-public school custodian has been sentenced to prison after admitting to tainting food and utensils with bodily fluids at the elementary cafeteria where he worked.

Giovanni Impellizzeri previously pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Superior Court to second-degree official misconduct and third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material.

Under a plea deal, the 27-year-old Vineland resident must serve five years of an eight year sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

On Friday, a judge also ordered that Impellizzeri be placed on parole supervision for life as requested by prosecutors.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow was among the first to see the new coaster at Great Adventure.

What did he think of it and why wasn't he allowed to ride it?

On August 29, 2023, Six Flags Great Adventure theme park in Jackson, N.J. announced a brand new roller coaster for its upcoming 50th anniversary season. A "super boomerang" coaster, manufactured by Vekoma and themed to DC Comics superhero The Flash, was scheduled to open in 2024.

The Flash: Vertical Velocity features both forwards and backwards launches, propelling riders through thrilling elements like a 180-degree twisted drop, a zero-G roll, and a 172-foot ascent and descent, at speeds up to 60 mph.. And then you get to do it all over again backwards.

While democrats in the state legislature continue to point fingers over massive increases in electricity rates, republicans say there is only one reason for the rate hikes: The Murphy administration is more focused on chasing its climate change agenda than keeping your energy bills affordable.

“The goals of this administration are moving towards clean energy and really doesn't have anything to do with keeping ratepayer costs low,” said Assemblyman Paul Kanitra during a recent legislative hearing with the head of the Board of Public Utilities.

Kanitra will join the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show to speak with host Eric Scott about the increases in electricity costs and what can be done about them.

