Every sports fan loves their team, right? Well, it turns out, some fan bases love their team more than others.

There are a lot of ways to define how supportive a fan base is; home attendance, merchandise sold, or maybe the waiting list for season tickets.

A site called BetWay wanted to find out who had the most support during the offseason which is an interesting way to look at it. How did they measure support? They sourced three metrics:

NFC Championship - New York Giants v San Francisco 49ers Getty Images loading...

Total number of fan posts during offseason : the number of social media posts mentioning each team. Data collected using the social listening tool Linkfluence.

: the number of social media posts mentioning each team. Data collected using the social listening tool Linkfluence. Total Google searches during the offseason: data collected using Google Keyword Planner.

data collected using Google Keyword Planner. Online fanbase growth (as a percentage): data collected using HypeAuditor.

For each factor, each franchise was ranked against the other teams in their respective sport and assigned a relative value between 0-1.

Scores for each factor were combined, to give each team a score between 0-3, which was multiplied by 33.33 to provide a score out of 100. Each NBA, NFL, and NHL team was then ranked against the other teams in their sport.

2023 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3 Getty Images loading...

They only listed the top ten, so we don’t where the Jets rank, but we can see the Giants and Eagles rankings.

Your New York (New Jersey) Giants landed at #9, while the rabid Eagles fans propelled them to #3, following only the Bills and the Cowboys.

As you can see in the chart below, Eagles fans crush it when it comes to the number of post published about their Iggles. Only the Chiefs have more.

One thing holding the Giants back is the low number of off season searches; I honestly don’t know what to make of that.

Betway Betway loading...

NFL pros from New Jersey There are more than 60 active pros with NJ roots.

More than 10 players who made it to the NFL conference championship games this year have NJ ties — and four active NFL quarterbacks were born in the Garden State.

Some of them may even be on your fantasy football team.

Play ball NJ: These MLB pros are from New Jersey A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. These pros, active to start the 2023 season, all have NJ roots.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.