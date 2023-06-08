Study says NY Giants and Eagles have some of the most supportive fans in the NFL
Every sports fan loves their team, right? Well, it turns out, some fan bases love their team more than others.
There are a lot of ways to define how supportive a fan base is; home attendance, merchandise sold, or maybe the waiting list for season tickets.
A site called BetWay wanted to find out who had the most support during the offseason which is an interesting way to look at it. How did they measure support? They sourced three metrics:
- Total number of fan posts during offseason: the number of social media posts mentioning each team. Data collected using the social listening tool Linkfluence.
- Total Google searches during the offseason: data collected using Google Keyword Planner.
- Online fanbase growth (as a percentage): data collected using HypeAuditor.
For each factor, each franchise was ranked against the other teams in their respective sport and assigned a relative value between 0-1.
Scores for each factor were combined, to give each team a score between 0-3, which was multiplied by 33.33 to provide a score out of 100. Each NBA, NFL, and NHL team was then ranked against the other teams in their sport.
They only listed the top ten, so we don’t where the Jets rank, but we can see the Giants and Eagles rankings.
Your New York (New Jersey) Giants landed at #9, while the rabid Eagles fans propelled them to #3, following only the Bills and the Cowboys.
As you can see in the chart below, Eagles fans crush it when it comes to the number of post published about their Iggles. Only the Chiefs have more.
One thing holding the Giants back is the low number of off season searches; I honestly don’t know what to make of that.
