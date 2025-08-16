Now this is something you don't come see every day. A snake coming across the cue line for an amusement park ride. Needless to say, the odds of that are probably quite low.

But that's exactly what happened on a recent visit to Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ. It was on the hotter side that day, so it made sense that more people would want to be at the water park as opposed to the theme park.

In fact, when we came in we were able to see how crowded the water park was. And to be honest, we love it when that happens because it usually means the theme park lines will be shorter. And that's exactly what happened on this particular day.

Back to the snake

So anyway, I was there with both of my sons when we decided to go to Medusa. I personally remember when that roller coaster opened back in 1999, so it's pretty cool for me to create new memories there with my own kids.

But little did we know what memories would be made that day. And I have to say, out of all the roller coasters and rides at that park, this incident couldn't have been any more appropriate than the one themed with snakes.

While we were walking up the cue line (again, it wasn't that busy that day), we see a group of people ahead of us not moving. Once we caught up to them, we saw why.

Afraid to move

They were hesitant to go forward because a snake was right there along the walkway. It was trying to get across but didn't know what to do with all those people there. Fortunately, everyone kept a safe distance, and the snake eventually made it to the other side unharmed.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.