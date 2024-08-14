Small-town, NJ restaurant beats the bureaucrats

Holiday Snack Bar has been a neighborhood standard for 75 years in Beach Haven.

Surviving Sandy and the lockdowns, this iconic burger and shake joint is going strong.

The town tried hard to limit the restaurant after the lockdowns, giving them a hard time when they opened for breakfast and even forcing them to remove a planter that the local officials thought was an "eyesore". The residents rallied to the restaurant's defense and they are stronger than ever.

Owned now by the terrific family who owns Bowker's in Holgate, the service, food, and atmosphere is better than ever. Jersey Traffic South's Jill Myra introduced me to her friend Lisa back in 2018 who brought in owner Eileen to introduce me to Bowker's Cheesesteaks.

The success of Bowker's helped Eileen and her husband Brian expand the family business to Beach Haven and the iconic, 40's style diner, Holiday Snack Bar.

They offer burgers and fries and of course shakes.

But the show stopper is the seeded bun cheesesteak done in a similar style to our friends at Donkey's Cheesesteaks.

If you're at the shore for the end of this summer season, get to the Holiday Snack Bar, pull up a stool at the counter, and enjoy some of the best diner food and service you'll get anywhere.

