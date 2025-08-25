Here are the top stories on NJ 101.5 for Monday, August 25, 2025

⬛ NJ man is thrown overboard and killed by his own boat

LONG BEACH ISLAND — A Princeton man was thrown overboard and killed by his own boat off Long Beach Island over the weekend.

Police say that on Sunday morning, a 27-foot-long boat reportedly struck a large wake in the Barnegat Bay that sent two people overboard and the boat into a circling tailspin with the throttle still engaged.

They said that 56-year-old Karl Chen was struck by the boat and killed. The other victim suffered minor injuries. An investigation continues.

⬛ NJ Transit riders may have been exposed to measles, health officials warn

New Jersey officials are cautioning transit riders of possible exposure to measles after an infected rider rode the rails last week.

According to the state health department, a Hudson County resident with a confirmed case of measles rode the Path train and Light Rail between August 13 and 15.

The infected person took the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail, using the 8th Street station, rode the Path Newark-World Trade Center line, and spent time at the Exchange Place station in Jersey City.

Officials are urging riders to make sure they have received their measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) shots, and to watch for any measles symptoms, which can include high fever, cough, red eyes, runny nose, and a rash which appears a few days after symptoms start.

⬛ Interested in getting through airport security faster?

Going to Newark Liberty International Airport anytime soon? Know this. Airports are introducing a new way to expedite the security screening process.

Clear is now partnering with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to launch new e-gates for Clear Plus Members.

Under the pilot program, travelers will no longer have to show identification to TSA officers.

Instead, they can verify their identity using a biometric scanner. The TSA says the e-gates program is one example of the Trump administration’s efforts to modernize airport security.

⬛ A back-to-school routine can be stressful for everyone, NJ psychologist says

Back to school for New Jersey students is almost here. The shift in routine can be extra stressful on both kids and families. Clinical psychologist Joseph Galasso, of Baker Street Behavioral Health, says it is important to give kids time to readjust after classes.

To avoid any before or after school meltdown, be sure kids have structure and routine. He says that with young kids, especially, calendars or charts can help with setting those parameters.

A whirlwind of extracurricular activities can also inhibit social development. Galasso says kids need free time. Their job, especially heading into the teenage years, is to simply spend time with each other.

Galasso also points out that many adults feel the same need to decompress, whether on a drive home or by changing out of work clothes to transition their day.

