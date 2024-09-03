Lost and found: How a random Joe saved our Jersey Shore vacation

My family just got back from our traditional end-of-summer vacation. We spent most of the week in Manahawkin, taking day trips all over Long Beach Island, South Jersey, and other Shore points. It was mostly wonderful.

We did have one incident that interrupted our stress-free rest and relaxation. And the story is too incredible not to tell. It is a tale of my wife Amy, her cell phone, the Route 72 bridge, and a nice guy named Joe.

The Setup

Wednesday 8/28 was a beautiful day — warm and summery. Perfect for a trip to the beach. Our youngest son Tyler's first ever beach day, in fact.

Off we went, over the bridge to Ship Bottom on Long Beach Island, for an hour of sun, sand, and salt water. The kids had a blast! My wife realized she left her phone at home — which happens occasionally, no big deal.

The whole ordeal started with a nice family trip to the beach. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

But when we returned home, there was no sign of Amy's iPhone. We tore apart the shore house looking in every room, under beds and couches, through the garbage. Nothing.

Making matters worse, the "Find My iPhone" web site could not connect to the phone to play a locator sound. Uh-oh.

The Realization

After searching high and low, inside and out, we came to a gut-wrenching conclusion. Amidst the craziness of packing four kids, snacks, beach toys, towels, and chairs for the beach, Amy left her phone ... on the roof of our minivan. And it must have flown off at some point during our 7-mile round-trip to/from the beach.

A reenactment of a phone on a van. Do not try this at home. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

We figured the phone had been damaged or overheated — and that's why it was not connected to cell service.

Of course, I jumped in the car and made three laps retracing our route, scouring the road shoulders and sidewalks for any glimpse of my wife's beloved phone. Nothing.

I'm sure you realize what a terrible feeling it is to lose your smartphone in today's modern world. Getting cut-off from communication via phone and text. Potentially losing photos, contacts, documents, and data that were not backed up. Not having access to two-factor authentication apps to login to email, social media, work applications, etc. Losing your daily streak on Wordle or Monopoly Go.

At this point, we were ready to declare the phone a lost cause, and I began the process of ordering a replacement.

A Glimmer of Hope

Later that evening, Amy happened to check the "Find My iPhone" site again. And lo and behold, her phone connected and returned a location — right on eastbound Route 72, on the causeway between the mainland and LBI.

The locator ping from my wife's lost phone, showing its location on the Route 72 Manahawkin Bay Bridge. (Apple)

Our car-roof suspicions were confirmed. And the phone was still intact and alive! But it was unfortunately too dark and too dangerous to attempt a late night rescue operation.

Amy even called the Stafford Township Police Department, asking if they could take a look on the bridge. Huge props to Dispatcher Rooney, for his diligence and patience in understanding our situation and taking down all our information. (And for putting up with my wife's mild hysteria.)

A couple of officers went out to search. But it was too dark and they came up empty-handed. Darn.

A Stroke of Luck

At 7 o'clock the next morning, I got a call from ... Amy's cell phone.

The instant relief and jubilation we felt was indescribable.

Apparently, a nice gentleman named Joe was riding his bike over the bridge, from Manahawkin to Ship Bottom for his daily pickleball game. And just happened to see Amy's phone lying on the side of the road. Because "Lost Mode" had been activated, he was able to call me to arrange for a pickup later on.

(In an amazing coincidence, Joe's shore house just happens to be down the street from my mother-in-law's house, where we were staying.)

Phone hero Joe and a jubilant Amy. (Amy Zarrow)

When Amy and I retrieved her phone, we could not believe what good shape it was in. The case was gone and the corners were scuffed. But it was in perfect working condition, and finally back home after a harrowing 24+ hour ordeal.

Aside from some corner scratches and scuffs, Amy's iPhone survived its flight remarkably well. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

(For the record, we gladly gave our new friend Joe a nice reward, treating him to dinner for his kindness and eagle-eye observation skills.)

A Happy Ending

What a roller coaster of emotions, huh? There are four morals to this long, incredible story.

1.) There are indeed wonderful strangers in the world. Joe is at the top of our list!

2.) The Stafford Township Police Department is top-notch — there wasn't much they could do in this situation, but they listened compassionately and they tried.

3.) I will forever buy Otterbox brand phone cases and Spigen screen protectors. They selflessly sacrificed themselves to save the phone slamming into the asphalt at 55 mph.

4.) Don't leave your phone (or other important things) on top of your car. (If I ever see my wife do it again, even for a second, she's in biiiiig trouble.)

