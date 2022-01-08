How many times have you had to retrace your steps, to get your "life" back?

All of our contacts are on our phones. The cell phone has become our family photo album. Our...lifeline.

Seriously...how did we survive before the cell phone?

Yesterday afternoon, about a half-hour after I got home from running errands, I needed my cell phone to make a call (funny, because usually, I'm texting).

Where is it?

It's not here on my work table. (Craig Allen photo)

I look to my left...

My cell is not on top of my iPad, on my desk. (Craig Allen photo)

Where is my cell phone?

I didn't drop it on my bed. (Craig Allen photo)

"Don't panic," my brain is screaming...

Nope, it's not on the dresser, with my TV remotes. (Craig Allen photo)

...as I leave my "personal space," and head back down the hall...

I hadn't been near the family TV, but I check anyway. (Craig Allen photo)

...into the rest of the house.

Before you ask...

No cell phone here, either. (Craig Allen photo)

...it's not in the couch cushions.

It's not on the kitchen table, either. (Craig Allen photo)

Now, I head back out to my car. If my phone is anywhere else, it's got to be in the car.

I've pulled into the garage, grabbed all my stuff, but left the phone on the passenger's seat...a MILLION times.

Haven't we all?

My gloves look...lonely. (Craig Allen photo)

Now what?

HMMM...

At my last stop, I had my phone and billfold in one hand, as I set the multi-pack of flash drives on the checkout counter, with the other.

After paying, I must have left my cell phone on the checkout counter.

I jump in the car and drive back.

As I enter the store, I say "I think I left my cell phone here."

"Cell phone," the staffer says, with a twinkle in his eye (this must happen more often than I think).

I'm describing my iPhone, as he heads into the locked "Employee Only" area.

He's back in a flash, and my life can go on.

SMILE! :-)

Thanks to the alert "Staples" staff for quickly grabbing my phone, and keeping it in a safe place...waiting for my return.

I'll be back soon (but I won't leave my cell phone behind, next time).

Where have you "lost"/left your cell phone?

