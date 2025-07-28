SHIP BOTTOM — A landmark Jersey Shore restaurant and bar has had to put an end to nights that allowed patrons under legal drinking age.

It was not an issue of teenagers trying to order their own drinks — but instead parents trying to sneaking alcohol to their own kids, says a Facebook post by Joe Pop's Shore Bar and Restaurant.

The Long Beach Island establishment said it was an “overwhelming” issue that forced them to stop allowing patrons younger than 21 on some weeknights when trivia is held.

Joe Pop's is located in Ship Bottom, at 2002 Long Beach Blvd.

The post adds “we are very sorry, unfortunately a few ruin it for the many.”

NJ bar raises age for admission thanks to sneaky parents credit Joe Pop's Shore Bar and Restaurant via Facebook NJ bar raises age for admission thanks to sneaky parents(Credit: Joe Pop's Shore Bar and Restaurant via Facebook)

Of the handful of comments as of Monday, all were supportive of the bar, while shaking their collective heads at parents who act irresponsibly.

"But but but how can they be the 'cool' parents," one commenter said.

Another comment echoed the Joe Pop announcement saying "Unfortunately some ruin it for everyone. Glad you took a stand - not worth fines, and possible loss of liquor license."

In New Jersey, it a disorderly persons offense to provide alcohol to anyone under the age of 21 in a public location.

If found guilty, a person can face a fine of up to $1,000, and up to six months in county jail.

The offense also can be costly for the underage drinker, who also faces a fine, jail time and possible driver's license suspension.

Under existing state law, minors can drink alcohol in a private residence if their parent or guardian provides it and remains present, according to Rosenblum Law.