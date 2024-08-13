Check out this great coffee place at the Jersey Shore

As Jodi and I make our way around the state visiting small businesses, and speaking at various charity and first responder events, sometimes there's a gap in the schedule. This happened over the weekend as we were actually running ahead of schedule and found ourselves with about 40 minutes before we needed to head into the next event.

It was a bright sunny morning and we were at the shore so we stopped at a small breakfast place called Perks Cafe for a cup of coffee. It was packed at the shore, but one location that was open just for breakfast and lunch was clearly winding down in the early afternoon and we grabbed a spot in the lot.

(Perks Cafe - Bill Spadea) (Perks Cafe - Bill Spadea) loading...

We passed through the tables in the dining room and headed toward the counter which only had four total seats. One was occupied by a friendly man who seemed surprised that with all the tables we chose the corner counter. Turns out he was the owner.

Art from Newark is a retired firefighter who has created a go-to spot in Point Beach. I typically don't eat when I'm in between events but we settled on coffee and a side of bacon.

(Bacon at Perks Cafe - Bill Spadea) (Bacon at Perks Cafe - Bill Spadea) loading...

They served the coffee in a small carafe so we could refill ourselves. The bacon had the right balance of crispness and some toothsome chewiness. Perfect. I mentioned the coffee taste to Art, but he said he couldn't tell the difference because coffee to him has a lotta cream and a lotta sugar.

Coffee - Perks Cafe Coffee - Perks Cafe loading...

I can tell you, and Jodi can verify, it was good coffee.

Coffee - Perks Cafe Coffee - Perks Cafe loading...

The staff was accommodating and friendly. It's on our list when we're back in Point Beach between June and September. As the season wraps up, I know Art is looking forward to fishing through the off-season. See you next Summer!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

