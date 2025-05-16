On Monday, May 12, 2025, a big change came to coffee giant Starbucks that most customers probably didn't even notice. That change involved how their baristas had to dress while on the clock.

Some employees weren't happy about the change which prompted them to walk off the job. That move was backed by the Starbucks Workers United, which is the companies union.

Now sure, it's easy to get behind such a move for something that's worthwhile, like working conditions, lack of staff, benefits, pay, or anything related to that. And yes, that could also extend to uniforms.

The only problem though is that, as mentioned above, most customers probably had no idea the uniforms even changed. But yet, that appears to be the primary reason Starbucks employees walked off the job.

What is the new dress code?

As of Monday, May 12, 2025, baristas must now wear a solid black top underneath their green aprons. It's all part of an effort to streamline the dress code across the chain while also allowing the green apron to "pop" more.

According to USA Today, the company would be providing "two free black T-shirts, which the union is claiming many employees have not yet received." On the surface, it seems kind of ridiculous to walk off the job over being told what color shirt you have to wear under an apron.

Prior to this, baristas were more free to wear what they wanted under their aprons. As for how noticeable the change is from a customers stand point? Not very much.

Ridiculous reason? Or final straw?

Highlighting the uniform change, which really isn't much of anything, as a reason to walk off the job is just ridiculous. If the staffing or pay was so bad leading up to this, then why not walk off the job then?

Using the new change in attire as a final straw just seems petty, although it is said there may be more underlying factors at play. Regardless of that, the solid black shirts under the apron actually does look better and it does help the green apron stand out more.

As for locations on strike? Not all across the nation are partaking in this, which includes locations in New Jersey.

Some NJ locations are business as usual

Fortunately, not all New Jersey locations are walking off the job over the color of their shirts. The location above in Monmouth County, for example, are serving their customers quickly and efficiently while wearing their black tops and green aprons.

And honestly? I'm glad to see this New Jersey location not storming off because of the minor shirt color change. It's seriously not a big deal, and this uniform change should not be the final straw for calling a walk off.

But if some Starbucks locations in New Jersey are dealing with poor working conditions, then I'm 100% behind it. Just make sure that those are the primary reasons for walking off the job, and not because of a black shirt.

A note to all NJ locations

Again, think about how this looks from the customers perspective. I get the union feels this is a trivial move on the companies part, but please focus on the larger problems instead of this. And should any additional New Jersey locations decide to strike, don't make the shirt the center focus if there are bigger issues at hand.

