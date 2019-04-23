Slain Camden teens remembered; survivor continues recovery

CAMDEN — An investigation continues into a shooting that killed two teens and injured a third after midnight on Sunday.

An 18-year-old from Sewell continued to recover from her injuries from the shots fired in front of Von Nieda Park on Pierce Street in Camden, according to Camden County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Alexandra McVeigh. A motive has not yet been disclosed.

The young woman, whose identity was not publicly released by authorities, was inside a car with Shirleen "Nina" Caban, 18, who was fatally shot.

Sincere Howard, 17, was found lying on the ground next to the car.

GoFundMe pages were created for Howard and Caban to pay for their respective funerals. Funeral services have not been announced.

Howard was a junior at Woodrow Wilson High School and a member of the basketball team. His best friend, Diquese "Dino" Young, 19, died from a gunshot wound to the heart in October during a game of Russian roulette, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

Football coach Preston Brown said Howard and Young were among three of his students to die within the past six months. Alexander Medina was found stabbed to death in January in a Gloucester City apartment.

Caban was an only child, according to the GoFundMe page. She was described as a "fireball" by best friend Julianna Jimenez, who spoke to NJ.com . Jimenez said Caban graduated from Camden Academy Charter High School and was going to Camden County College in the fall.

