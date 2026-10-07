Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

In some New Jersey counties, more than a third of tested wells have very high levels of PFAS, or forever chemicals (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) In some New Jersey counties, more than a third of tested wells have very high levels of PFAS, or forever chemicals (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The cost of turning on the tap is becoming another affordability problem for American families.

An analysis of water rates in hundreds of communities found the typical household water bill has risen faster than overall inflation and grocery prices. The increases are being driven by aging infrastructure, costly repairs and upgrades, and other expenses facing local water systems.

For lower-income households in particular, water and sewer service is consuming a growing share of household budgets.

According to data analyzed by Food & Water Watch, from 2015 to 2025, water bills increased 62%, versus 39% overall inflation and roughly 30% for groceries. Water costs also grew 19% faster than median household income.

What about New Jersey?

New Jersey relies on multiple public and private water providers and costs can vary widely depending on where you live.

For example, water rates in Camden and Newark are up to 20% below the national benchmark.

But New Jersey American Water customers are paying up to 43% more. Most expensive for water is Gloucester City, with costs 71% higher than the national benchmark.

A 2026 Jersey Water Works study estimates that one-fifth of New Jersey households struggle to afford their water and sewer bills.

Lindenwold police shield (Lindenwold police) Lindenwold police shield

🚨Six teens ages 14 to 16 were struck while walking along East Gibbsboro Road.

🚨Firefighters lifted the SUV to free one teen trapped underneath.

🚨Police have not filed charges as the investigation continues

LINDENWOLD — Six South Jersey teens walking home from high school were struck by an SUV that jumped the curb, trapping one of them underneath.

The SUV struck the teens walking along East Gibbsboro Road around 2:10 p.m., according to Lindenwold police. Fire and rescue personnel lifted the SUV to free the trapped teen, who was flown to Cooper University Hospital.

All six teens who were struck were between the ages of 14 and 16. Lindenwold High School is located about a block from the crash scene. Lindenwold Superintendent Kristin O'Neil told CBS Philadelphia that counseling was available for students.

A man working at a grocery store across the street told CBS Philadelphia that he and his co-workers got into a fight with the driver after he tried to flee the scene on foot. The man said they put the driver in a "full nelson" until police arrived.

US Postal Service employee is arrested in Jackson Mon,, Oct. 5, 2026 (The Lakewood Scoop) US Postal Service employee is arrested in Jackson Mon,, Oct. 5, 2026

🚨Jackson police arrested a USPS employee Monday while he was making deliveries

🚨Authorities charged him in connection with a Sept. 26 incident

🚨The arrest comes as Jackson officials push for changes at a troubled post office

JACKSON — A US Postal Service employee was arrested while on his delivery route on Monday.

The man, whose name was not disclosed, was taken into custody by the Jackson Township Police Special Response Team and the Federal Postal Police on Monday. The charges stem from an incident that took place on September 26.

A photo by The Lakewood Scoop, which was first to report the arrest, showed at least six officers around the small delivery truck.

The driver was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal attempt, criminal mischief and harassment. The location of the arrest nor the identity of the employee were disclosed.

The US Postal Service on Tuesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Somerset County Prosecutor leads triple death investigation in Skillman, Montgomery Township (Montgomery Township Police Getty Stock SKILLMAN double murder suicide - Montgomery Township Police Getty Stock

⚠️ Police say David Grodnick killed his wife and daughter before taking his own life.

➡️ Officers found all three family members dead inside their Skillman home Friday.

🔴 A wellness check had been requested the day before the bodies were discovered.

Police have identified the three family members found dead in a very grim discovery late last week inside a Skillman home.

David Grodnick shot and killed his wife, 62-year-old Lora "Lori" Grodnick, and their 24-year-old daughter, Sloane Grodnick, before turning the gun on himself, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.

All three were found with gunshot wounds to their heads.

Montgomery Township Police first responded to the six-bedroom house on Wild Azalea Drive on Thursday, when a wellness check on the family had been requested.

Officers got no answer from inside and ultimately left the home.

Police then returned to the Grodnick residence late Friday afternoon and got inside, where they found the mother and daughter dead in separate bedrooms.

The body of 61-year-old David Grodnick was found, alongside a gun also inside the home, McDonald said.

Autopsies by the Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office positively confirmed the case as a double-homicide and suicide.

An e-bike rider places a registration tag on their e-bike (NJ MVC) An e-bike rider places a registration tag on their e-bike

☑️New Jersey's tougher e-bike rules are now fully in effect after a grace period

☑️State Sen. Jon Bramnick says local police need help enforcing the new rules

☑️State Police troopers would be assigned to the task force

With confusion continuing to surround New Jersey's new e-bike laws, one state senator has a way to untangle it.

The new law began to be fully enforced in July after a grace period that followed an increase in the number of riders, especially teens. The new rules cover e-bikes, which have become more powerful and faster, and govern them under rules resembling those for motorcycles and mopeds.

But there is a lot of confusion and misunderstanding among both riders and police, and enforcing the new laws is also difficult.

This is where a state task force proposed by state Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, would come in. Each task force would include six or seven State Police troopers to help enforce the law.

"We're gonna surveil, we're going to follow up. We're gonna look for e-bike riders. We're gonna make sure they have insurance. We're gonna make sure they're registered. We're gonna make sure that they're speeding around, that we have the resources to catch them," Bramnick told Eric Scott on "Jersey Thing" on Monday.

New Jersey's new motorized bicycle law classifies all motorized bicycles as e-bikes, including those with pedals and a motor. An owner and operator must be at least 17 years old with a valid driver's license or at least 15 years old with a motorized bicycle license.

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

'Pearls of wisdom' from our mothers Our mothers always knew just what to saw. We asked you to submit your mom's best "pearls of wisdom." We receive more than 200 — a big thank you to all who shared! Here are a few at random to enjoy for this Mother's Day.

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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