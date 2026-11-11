🚗 Wildwood Crest is doubling its parking meter rate to $3 an hour for summer 2027. An eight-hour stay will cost $24.

🏖️ Bradley Beach is raising its adult seasonal badge to $100. Ocean Gate is raising daily and seasonal badge prices.

📈 At least a dozen Jersey Shore beach destinations raised badge prices in 2026. The first increases for 2027 are already on the books.

The beach is still free in Wildwood Crest. Getting out of the car for the day is about to cost you twice as much.

The borough is doubling its hourly parking meter rate from $1.50 to $3 for summer 2027. If you park for the full eight hours, that’s $24, up from $12. Commissioners approved the increase Nov. 3, the borough’s first meter rate hike since 2009. It applies to spaces that already have meters, which will run from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. from May 15 through Sept. 30.

And it’s barely the offseason. At least a dozen Jersey Shore beach destinations raised badge prices for the 2026 season, including Mantoloking, where a regular-season badge jumped from $120 to $145. More changes are likely before Memorial Day. Last season’s roundup of badge hikes was published in late April, months after the point we’re at now.

Mike Brant TSM Mike Brant TSM

Where Jersey Shore beach badges will cost more in 2027 (so far)

Bradley Beach is raising its adult seasonal badge price for the second summer in a row. The regular price goes from $90 to $100, and junior and senior badges will go from $35 to $40. If Bradley Beach is your regular spot, buying early can save you some money. The adult seasonal badge will sell for $80 in December and $90 in January.

In Ocean Gate, the increases are already written into the borough code and take effect Jan. 1. A daily badge for the bayfront beach goes from $7 to $8. The early-season badge goes from $22 to $24, and the regular-season badge goes from $27 to $29.

Where does your Jersey Shore beach badge money go?

You know what the town charges to get onto the beach. It can take more digging to see where that money actually goes.

Avalon’s 2025 budget proposal, for example, included a separate beach utility budget that showed how much it expected to collect from beach tags and how much it had taken in the year before. A town wide budget like that gives you a starting point. A bill in Trenton would go further and require a breakdown for each beach covered by the proposal.

New Jersey beach badges (TSM Employee photo/Listener submitted photo/Canva) New Jersey beach badges (TSM Employee photo/Listener submitted photo/Canva)

In a 1989 case involving Belmar, a judge found that surplus badge revenue had been used to subsidize other municipal expenses and ordered the borough to keep records that showed where the money went. A later appeals court ruling reaffirmed that towns can use badge money only for beach-related purposes.

State Sen. Vin Gopal’s beach fee disclosure bill would require covered towns to report what each beach brought in last season, itemize what it cost to operate and maintain, project next season’s costs and explain how they plan to spend any surplus. The Surfrider Foundation backed an earlier version and called for the figures to be made public and for the state to act on what they show. A Senate committee advanced the bill in May, but the future of the legislation remains unclear.

Why Beach Tags Should Never Be Allowed In New Jersey Plus why you might be part of the reason badges may never go away. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

2026 New Jersey Beach Badge Prices Planning a Jersey Shore beach day? Prices vary more than you think. This quick guide breaks down beach badge costs town by town so you know what to expect before you go. Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

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