Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

A sightseeing helicopter that made an emergency landing is seen in Bayonne, N.J., Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) A sightseeing helicopter that made an emergency landing is seen in Bayonne, N.J., Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026.

BAYONNE — A sightseeing helicopter serving New York City declared a mayday Tuesday before making an emergency landing at a New Jersey cargo port, adding another incident to an industry facing renewed scrutiny over safety.

Two people were aboard the Bell 206L-4 helicopter when it came down on a road at the Port Jersey Marine Terminal in Bayonne, across the Hudson River from Manhattan, around 8:55 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said.

No injuries were reported, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said. Messages seeking comment were left for the helicopter’s operator, FlyNYON.

Video of the scene shows part of the helicopter’s tail sitting on the road about 30 feet (9 meters) from the aircraft, which was manufactured in 1999, according to FAA records.

United Airlines jet (inset), United #2174's flight path Mon., Nov. 9, 2026 (United Airlines/FlightAware) United Airlines jet (inset), United #2174's flight path Mon., Nov. 9, 2026

🚨A passenger who claimed he had a bomb was removed after a flight landed in New Orleans

🚨The United flight was traveling with 46 passengers and six crew members.

🚨It's the latest disruptive incident involving flights connected to Newark

A passenger who claimed he had a bomb on a United Airlines flight from Newark was removed from the plane and arrested when it arrived in New Orleans Monday night.

United flight 2174, a Boeing 737 MAX 9, had 46 passengers and six crew members on board when a 34-year-old man began "acting irrationally." The plane landed safely, and all passengers were taken to a terminal.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office charged the man with communicating false information about planned arson and terrorizing. His identity was not disclosed.

It's the latest incident involving a passenger from New Jersey or someone on a flight originating from Newark causing a disruption aboard an aircraft.

Click the link above to read about more recent incidents involving Newark inbound and outbound flights.

Warehouse purchased by ICE for use as a detention facility on Route 46 in Dover (Township of Dover) Warehouse purchased by ICE for use as a detention facility on Route 46 in Dover

🔴A new court filing says ICE is pursuing a detention facility in Roxbury

🔴A watchdog group says a contract has been signed to convert the warehouse

🔴Opponents are planning a protest against the contract

ROXBURY — ICE appears to be moving forward with plans to convert a warehouse in Morris County into a controversial detention facility, despite an agreement that had put the project on hold, according to newly filed court documents.

The federal government has acknowledged that it is pursuing a detention center at the site, according to a status report submitted to the court by the state, while a watchdog group reports that ICE has signed a $31.8 million contract to convert the property along Route 46.

The on-again, off-again project had been on hold since New Jersey filed a lawsuit against the federal government. ICE, the state and Roxbury Township had agreed to a "joint stipulation" requiring an environmental review of the property under the National Environmental Policy Act. ICE was only permitted to perform basic maintenance on the property.

But in a status update about the ongoing case, New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said she confirmed a report by Project Salt Box, a watchdog site focused on the Department of Homeland Security.

Cranbury says about $26 million earmarked for an affordable housing land purchase was stolen in a fraudulent wire transfer. (Getty images/Cranbury Township/TSQ illustration) Cranbury says about $26 million earmarked for an affordable housing land purchase was stolen in a fraudulent wire transfer. (Getty images/Cranbury Township/TSQ illustration)

💲 $26 million being stolen during a transaction was stolen with fraudulent information

💲The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office has helped freeze $17 million

💲Residents questioned why the fraud was kept quiet until after Election Day

CRANBURY — Residents are demanding answers about how Cranbury Township lost $26 million in a fraudulent electronic transfer, with some calling for those responsible for financial oversight to be fired.

Mayor Lisa Knierim broke the news Friday about the Sept. 28 "sophisticated financial theft" involving money stolen electronically during a transaction to purchase property for Cranbury Township's affordable housing obligations. She acknowledged that the incident was why Monday night's meeting was moved to the public library to accommodate a larger crowd.

"I want to begin again by acknowledging just how serious and heartbreaking the situation is for our community. And over the past several days, I've read many comments, concerns, and questions raised by residents," Knierim said. "And I want you to know that we are listening to you and we understand the concerns and we intend to address them as openly and thoroughly as we can this evening."

There were some questions and concerns that could not be addressed because the investigation is ongoing and involves township employees, according to Knierim.

A parking meter at Centennial Park in Wildwood Crest, where hourly rates will double to $3 in 2027. (Google Maps) A parking meter at Centennial Park in Wildwood Crest, where hourly rates will double to $3 in 2027. (Google Maps)

🚗 Wildwood Crest will double its parking meter rate to $3 an hour for summer 2027.

🅿️ The hike applies to existing metered spaces. Parking for the eight-hour maximum will cost $24.

🏖️ Wildwood Crest beaches will still be free, with no beach badges required.

It’s the offseason at the Jersey Shore, and towns are already figuring out what they’ll charge for parking and beach badges next summer. Wildwood Crest is among the first to announce a change. Borough commissioners voted Nov. 3 to raise the hourly parking meter rate from $1.50 to $3 for the 2027 season. It’s the borough’s first meter rate hike since 2009.

Meters will be enforced daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., May 15 through Sept. 30. The increase applies only to spaces that already have meters, and an eight-hour stay will cost $24. The good news for families budgeting for a day at the Shore? You still won’t have to pay to get onto the beach in Wildwood Crest.

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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