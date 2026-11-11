Not sure if you've noticed a downtick of deer on New Jersey roads, but don't get fooled by it if you have. It might be mid-November now, but we're still in rut season, and those male deer in particular do not pay much attention to anything at all (except for one thing) this time of year.

Just the past few days I had not one, but two incidences of encountering a buck that almost led to a crash on New Jersey roads. But this time it wasn't due to them running wild into the road. They were already there, and could care less about the traffic.

The first one happened on my drive home from the station. Since we're in Standard Time now, it was already dark, but still in that prime window when the deer are out. I want to say I was somewhere in the Jackson area when I went around a bend only to find a big, male deer standing right in the middle of the road.

But he didn't seem startled at all. He was just kind of there minding his own business. Why in the middle of the road? I have no idea.

As I slowed down to go around him, this big guy started walking diagonally into my lane toward me. Fortunately, there was a wide shoulder in this particular spot I was able to move into. It was literally like he wanted to be hit by me.

After I got around him, I realized what he seemed to be moving toward... A group of female deer in the field to my right. That's my guess at least, and proof that these bucks may not even be aware of their surroundings this time of year.

Photo by Donnie Rosie on Unsplash brown deer on gray asphalt road during daytime

24 hours later

The next day, a similar thing happened. This time, it was more or less in the Tinton Falls area. Another large buck right in the middle of the road. But this time it was a little different.

As I slowed down to go around him, he suddenly took off running right in front of the car. This one was almost a very close, although slow speed, hit. I was very fortunate to not get into an accident with either of them.

But that's the reminder for all of us on New Jersey's roads. Just because it's mid to late November doesn't mean the rut has calmed down. Please be careful out there.

Don't do it: 5 things you shouldn't do when deer are on the road Deer are certainly a problem here in New Jersey. Here are five things you shouldn't do if they get in your way while driving. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

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The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.