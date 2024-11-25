Video: $120K handbags stolen in a New Jersey minute

🚨The owner of LizSonnenbags.com posed video showing a burglary early Thursday

🚨The burglars came and went from their showroom in under 60 seconds

🚨 The owners try to keep the showroom location a "secret"

Burglars broke into the showroom of an online retailer's showroom in Sussex County early Thursday and made off with thousands of dollars worth of handbags and shoes in less than 60 seconds.

LizSonnenbags.com posted video on their Instagram page of three people dressed in black hoodies entering the showroom which appears to be in a garage as a high-pitched alarm squeals. Two of the burglars head to a floor-to-ceiling wall shelf and empty the merchandise into a large plastic garbage can.

A third person is seen taking belts and other items on display tables. After 46 seconds the merchandise and the thieves are gone.

"Our worst nightmare came true and about $120,000 worth of inventory was stolen," the owners wrote on their Instagram page.

State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said State Police are investigating the burglary but did not disclose any details about their investigation.

Inside job?

Business owner Liz Sonnenberg told NJ.com the thieves targeted the most expensive items and believes someone tipped them off. The location of the showroom public is kept "secret," according to Sonnenberg.

Sonnenberg told NJ.com her father lives near the showroom and followed a speeding car on Route 15 he thought was the theives. When speeds reached 100 mph he ended his private pursuit.

There have been several burglaries of similar high-end retailers in New Jersey in 2024.

🚨 The Couture Traders store on Route 46 in the Ledgewood section of Roxbury was robbed four times between March and June, according to owner Dan D'Allessandro. The last burglary ended with a crash on Route 10 in Parsippany.

🚨 A crew of four people made off with about $100,000 in luxury merchandise from the Balenciaga store in American Dream, the retail and entertainment complex at the Meadowlands in June.

🚨 High-end consignment store Caroline's, located across from the Haddonfield police station, was burglarized twice in six months in the spring.

