Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Friday:

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) loading...

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s threats to wipe out Iran, “a whole civilization,” ended the restraint that Democrats have mostly practiced when it comes to questions of removing him from office in his second term.

By the dozens, Democrats came out to say that Trump should no longer serve in the White House, either through the impeachment process or the 25th Amendment, which allows the vice president and the Cabinet to declare that a president is no longer able to perform the job.

While Trump eventually pulled back on his threat and agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, the episode highlighted the growing demands for Democrats to oppose the Republican president in the strongest possible terms. Calls about Iran flooded into congressional offices, lawmakers said.

The breadth of the Democratic pushback underscored the gravity of Trump’s apocalyptic threat to a country of more than 91 million people. It also served to raise the domestic political stakes for a conflict that is far from over. The Trump administration faces mounting calls to testify about the war and justify its demands for hundreds of billions of dollars in new military spending.

Bulk Carrier, Belray, in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz on March 22, 2026, Wawa gas pump Bulk Carrier, Belray, in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz on March 22, 2026, Wawa gas pump (Getty Images/Getty Images, Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

⛽N.J. gas prices near $4 as Middle East tensions disrupt oil supply

Limited tanker traffic through Strait of Hormuz keeps prices elevated

⛽Summer gas blends and war risks could push prices even higher

Uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz and the return of summer blends of gas are likely to keep prices high at the pump in New Jersey.

Prices have steadily increased since March 30, when President Donald Trump launched the war in Iran, sending the average price at the pump to an average of $4.08 per gallon in New Jersey as of Thursday, according to AAA.

Anticipation of a 10-day ceasefire with Iran that included the opening of the Strait started to bring the price of crude oil down but a misunderstanding about the terms kept the waterway closed and sent prices back up.

The New York Times reported that no tankers got through on Wednesday. At least two tankers crossed on Thursday, according to Fox News.

According to GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan, "this really doesn't change the calculus much at all if we're only seeing a trickle flow of ships through the Strait

The introduction of summer fuel blends starting Monday could also add as much as 10 cents per gallon.

"If oil prices start suddenly accelerating again, the change over to summer gasoline will likely be another pinch that puts upward pressure on gas prices," DeHaan said.

DeHaan said that there was a small delay in bringing summer gasoline to stations because President Trump signed a waiver that allowed for a blend that is easier and less complex to produce to be widely used.

Christie Moss and Simone Bullock were caught shoplifting at Lidl in Paramus (Paramus PD/Google Street View) Christie Moss and Simone Bullock were caught shoplifting at Lidl in Paramus (Paramus PD/Google Street View) loading...

🔴Two NJ women arrested after allegedly stealing $800+ in steaks, salmon, and groceries from a Paramus Lidl.

🔴Suspects caught outside a rideshare vehicle as police found stolen items in plain view.

🔴 One woman faces additional charges for giving false ID and hiding active warrants.

PARAMUS — Two New Jersey women were arrested for shoplifting more than $800 worth of groceries at a discount supermarket chain in Paramus yesterday.

Paramus shoplifting incident at Lidl leads to police response

On Wednesday, April 8, just after noon, members of the Paramus Police Department responded to a report of a shoplifting in progress at Lidl on Route 17 South.

Someone inside the German-owned international discount supermarket saw two women stealing assorted food items, including steaks and fresh salmon, shoving them in multiple shopping bags, then leaving the store without paying, Paramus Chief of Police Robert Guidetti said.

The witness told police he tried to block the suspects’ blue Honda Civic with his red Jeep.

The suspects, Christie A. Moss, 50, of Upper Saddle River, and Simone S. Bullock, 37, of Hackensack, were standing outside the vehicle when the police arrived.

During their investigation, officers saw four shopping bags in plain view sitting on the back seat of the Honda containing the steak, fish, and other stolen items, worth $808, Guidetti said.

South River Police settles sexual harassment lawsuits Google Maps Canva Townsquare Media Illustration - 1 South River Police settles sexual harassment lawsuits (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

🚨 NJ police department pays over $1M to settle harassment lawsuits

⚖️ No wrongdoing admitted; accusations include explicit talk, unwanted touching

🏛️ Accused officer now serves as deputy chief with $216K salary

SOUTH RIVER — The borough police department last year settled two sexual harassment lawsuits filed by male officers against the force’s second-in-command for a total of more than $1 million.

South River Police Deputy Chief John McKenna, then a lieutenant, was named in the hostile workplace and harassment lawsuits, both filed on June 8, 2021.

Sgt. Jonathan Minacapelli and Officer Joseph Guiamano each detailed repeated run-ins with McKenna, saying he often simulated pleasuring himself and made inappropriate sexual comments, including graphic references to his genitals.

Both officers said that McKenna often followed them into the shared restroom and stared as they used the urinals.

Each officer said that McKenna had grabbed or touched their groin at least once, and then told them he was just joking.

At the time the suits were filed, McKenna was Commanding Officer of the South River Police Department’s Internal Affairs Department, meaning he was responsible for overseeing any such reported harassment and behavior.

Seth Wenig, AP Seth Wenig, AP loading...

Gov. Mikie Sherrill is enjoying high approval ratings in another poll just 2 1/2 months into her first term, but the data suggests many voters are wary of what is to come.

A Rutgers-Eagleton Poll shows Sherrill with a 45% approval rating. Her strongest support is among Democrats and unaffiliated voters.

More than a quarter of those surveyed say they have no opinion of the new governor.

Ashley Koning, director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling, says "many of her constituents are still forming an opinion."

Koning says a good number of voters are taking a wait-and-see approach to Sherrill. "The real test will come as New Jerseyans see more of what she can deliver," Koning says.

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Top 'special occasion places' in New Jersey Here is a list of NJ restaurants you would visit for a special occasion. Gallery Credit: (Bill Spadea)

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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