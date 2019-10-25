Shepherd’s pie recipe — Foodie Friday

We are feeling the flavors of fall on this Foodie Friday!

Henry, our official Lab Taster, and I have the perfect recipe to warm up on a chilly fall or winter day. It's a simple yet delicious shepherd's pie.

Traditionally made with ground or chopped lamb, this one is made with beef and a little pork sausage to add to the rich flavors. The secret to this dish is the gravy, and I'll show you how to make a spectacular beef and wine gravy that is easy to make, but deep with flavor.

I'll also show you a trick to thickening the gravy that adds flavor, but doesn't add the starchy and pasty taste of flour.

Thank you to our Foodie Friday sponsor: Amalfis Bar and Restaurant in Lawrenceville, NJ. Check out their catering menu fort your next holiday party.

Your shopping list is below, then watch the video for how its made:

Shopping list: 

Beef filling:

  • 1 lb lean ground beef (I use 93% lean)
  • 8oz pork sausage
  • 1 package frozen peas and carrots
  • 1 package frozen pearl onions
  • 3 garlic cloves (minced)
  • 2 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 1 sage leaf
  • 1 tbsp each of salt and pepper (or to taste)
  • 3-4 dashes of  Worcestershire sauce (to taste)
  • 1 cup beef stock
  • 1 cup red wine (I prefer Pinot Noir)

Whipped Potatoes

  • 3 lbs white potatoes
  • 1/2 stick butter
  • 1 tbsp garlic powder
  • 1 tbsp onion powder
  • 1 tbsp each of salt and pepper (or to taste)
  • 1 tbsp melted butter
  • chopped fresh chives for garnish

