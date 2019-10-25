Shepherd’s pie recipe — Foodie Friday

We are feeling the flavors of fall on this Foodie Friday!

Henry, our official Lab Taster, and I have the perfect recipe to warm up on a chilly fall or winter day. It's a simple yet delicious shepherd's pie.

Traditionally made with ground or chopped lamb, this one is made with beef and a little pork sausage to add to the rich flavors. The secret to this dish is the gravy, and I'll show you how to make a spectacular beef and wine gravy that is easy to make, but deep with flavor.

I'll also show you a trick to thickening the gravy that adds flavor, but doesn't add the starchy and pasty taste of flour.

Your shopping list is below, then watch the video for how its made:

Shopping list:

Beef filling:

1 lb lean ground beef (I use 93% lean)

8oz pork sausage

1 package frozen peas and carrots

1 package frozen pearl onions

3 garlic cloves (minced)

2 sprigs fresh thyme

1 sage leaf

1 tbsp each of salt and pepper (or to taste)

3-4 dashes of Worcestershire sauce (to taste)

1 cup beef stock

1 cup red wine (I prefer Pinot Noir)

Whipped Potatoes

3 lbs white potatoes

1/2 stick butter

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp onion powder

1 tbsp each of salt and pepper (or to taste)

1 tbsp melted butter

chopped fresh chives for garnish