Shepherd’s pie recipe — Foodie Friday
We are feeling the flavors of fall on this Foodie Friday!
Henry, our official Lab Taster, and I have the perfect recipe to warm up on a chilly fall or winter day. It's a simple yet delicious shepherd's pie.
Traditionally made with ground or chopped lamb, this one is made with beef and a little pork sausage to add to the rich flavors. The secret to this dish is the gravy, and I'll show you how to make a spectacular beef and wine gravy that is easy to make, but deep with flavor.
I'll also show you a trick to thickening the gravy that adds flavor, but doesn't add the starchy and pasty taste of flour.
Thank you to our Foodie Friday sponsor: Amalfis Bar and Restaurant in Lawrenceville, NJ. Check out their catering menu fort your next holiday party.
Your shopping list is below, then watch the video for how its made:
Shopping list:
Beef filling:
- 1 lb lean ground beef (I use 93% lean)
- 8oz pork sausage
- 1 package frozen peas and carrots
- 1 package frozen pearl onions
- 3 garlic cloves (minced)
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1 sage leaf
- 1 tbsp each of salt and pepper (or to taste)
- 3-4 dashes of Worcestershire sauce (to taste)
- 1 cup beef stock
- 1 cup red wine (I prefer Pinot Noir)
Whipped Potatoes
- 3 lbs white potatoes
- 1/2 stick butter
- 1 tbsp garlic powder
- 1 tbsp onion powder
- 1 tbsp each of salt and pepper (or to taste)
- 1 tbsp melted butter
- chopped fresh chives for garnish