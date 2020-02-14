Lobster Risotto recipe — Foodie Friday

If you’re looking for a decadent dish to serve on Valentine’s day, or any day, this Lobster Risotto will leave them saying “WOW!”

Our Official Lab Taster, Henry, and I have simplified this recipe to make it relatively quick and easy for any home cook. This risotto is rich and buttery and is the perfect compliment to tender pieces of lobster. You can use lobster tails in this dish, but I prefer the claw and knuckle meat. It’s texture and sweet flavor is the perfect complement to the buttery risotto.

Some lobster risotto can have an overpowering seafood or fishy taste. To remedy this, I’ve eliminated the addition of seafood stock or clam juice. If you like more of a seafood taste, you can add a ½ cup of seafood stock or boil some lobster shells in the chicken stock before adding it to the rice.

I will add some light sherry and a dash of Old Bay to highlight the lobster.

Many home cooks shy away from making risotto, believing it is difficult and time consuming. However, once you master the basic technique, you can customize it in so many ways!

Your shopping list is below, then watch the video as Henry and I show you how its done!

Shopping List:

8 oz chopped cooked lobster meat (claws and knuckles) (or two 6 oz tails (broiled)



1 cup arborio rice



4 ½ cups chicken stock



½ cup light sherry



2 tbsp minced garlic



3 tbsp unsalted butter



2 shallots (minced)



½ cup pecorino romano cheese (grated)



1 tbsp Old Bay seasoning



½ cup green peas



Chopped chives (for garnish)