Spadea’s way to cook lobsters at home

Lobsters are delicious.

I realize for many people, the best way to eat lobster is to order it in a restaurant and let the other guy stick the moving sea creature into the boiling water for his final minutes.

That said, the way to get the freshest taste is to order them live and cook them at home.

Every year we end the summer with an overnight order of lobsters from Maine. And yes, I over order so there's plenty left for additional meals throughout the days following.

The prep is simple. First, you need a BIG pot.

Fill the pot about a third of the way.

Heat to a rolling boil.

While waiting for the water to boil, set aside another bowl or container with ice water.

Once the lobster comes out of the pot you want to put it in an ice bath so it stops cooking. For us, the small lobsters are the best.

One and a quarter pounds is perfect. Best idea is to cook four at a time as the cold lobsters will take the heat down and you need the water to return to a boil quickly.

Take the lobsters out of the delivery box and place them in the pot one at a time, then cover.

You know they're cooked when they are bright orange.

Takes about 13 minutes for the small ones. Serve with lemon, melted butter and a shell cracker.

Enjoy! It's messy, but worth it.

