Since I over-ordered the Maine lobsters for our friends this weekend, I was happy to have a fridge full of cleaned tails, claws and knuckles.

It was time to take my kitchen skills to the next level and make a lobster cream pasta dish.

It started with crushing five cloves of garlic and setting it aside.

Then I boiled water for pasta. Actually, a little secret here: I had corn from the walk back and forth to Village Farm so I boiled a few ears.

Three minutes only!

Then I kept the corn water hot and ready for the spaghetti when the sauce was ready. Next up, separating two eggs and placing the yolks in a separate bowl.

Then we cut up chives from the garden and set aside a generous amount. The lobster meat was already cleaned from the shell, so I just took a pair of kitchen scissors and cut into smaller bits.

In a small saucepan, I melted about a half stick of butter, Kerrygold Salted Butter is the best!

Low, low heat!

As the butter heats, add the crushed garlic. Again, keep the heat very low, a few bubbles and sizzle will do just fine.

After the garlic softens, about 90 seconds in the heat, start slowly adding the cream.

I used a mix of light cream and heavy cream, about a cup. Add slowly while constantly stirring. Once the cream, butter and garlic are mixed and heated, stir in some cooked bacon (I chopped up four slices) and about a half cup to ¾ cup of grated parmesan cheese.

Add a generous amount of cracked black pepper and some sea salt.

Continue stirring and once you have some bubbles and the sauce is perfectly mixed, and a little thick with the cheese, take off the heat and keep covered.

Throw in the spaghetti into the boiling corn water and cook for about 6 minutes. We use Barilla protein pasta and you will want it al dente.

Don't strain the pasta, pull out the cooked pasta with tongs and place in the pasta bowl.

Immediately add the cooked lobster.

The heat of the pasta will heat up the meat so you don't have to recook and risk the meat being overcooked. Retain the pasta water in case you want to thin out the sauce a nit.

Add the creamy, cheesy sauce into the bowl of pasta and lobster and mix to cover.

Over the top, sprinkle the chives for color and taste and add a lobster tail that you set aside from the meat. That part isn't part of the recipe but it looked cool.

Enjoy.

It's rich though, so pace yourself.

