Burger Fingers and Truffle Fries — Foodie Friday

Sometimes a kitchen mistake can lead to a delicious new dish. That is how burger fingers were born in my kitchen. My Official Lab Taster, Henry, and I wanted a burger, but we didn't have any rolls. So we slapped a couple burgers on the grill, melted a big slab of Swiss cheese over top, then sliced them into strips. We then added some hand-cut truffle fries and a spicy bleu cheese sauce for dipping, and you have the perfect finger food for your next party!

The burgers are best done on the grill, and you'll want to use a lean beef. In this recipe, I'm using 90% lean ground sirloin. Ground beef with a higher fat content will shrink, and will not have the proper texture for finger food. You will also want to cook them medium-well, so they don't fall apart when you slice them.

For the fries, we're using some white truffle oil combined with avocado oil. When using truffle oil, keep in mind a little goes a looong way. If you use too much, the flavor will be overpowering. We'll balance the truffle with some salt and Herbs de Provence, which is a delicious blend of savory, rosemary, basil, marjoram, and Thyme. (This should be a staple in any kitchen.) To cut the fries, use a mandolin slicer or a sharp knife. I show you both techniques in the video. I'm using my air fryer for the French fries, but you can also bake them in the oven or use a traditional oil fryer.

Shopping List:

Burgers

4 ¾"-thick lean ground beef burgers (90% lean)

1 Tbsp. salt

1 Tbsp. black pepper

1 Tbsp. garlic powder

1 Tbsp. chipotle pepper

Fries

4 medium-sized russet potatoes (sliced into ¼" strips)

¼ C. avocado oil

1 tsp. white truffle oil

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. Herbs de provence

Bleu Cheese Dip

1 C. sour cream

1 C. crumbled bleu cheese

1 Tbsp. cayenne pepper

1 Tbsp. Worcester sauce