With the abundance of zucchini now at produce stands, farmers markets and local grocery stores, it's good to find new ways of preparing it. This season I came up with something new and delicious for you to try. It's a sauteed zucchini, roasted pepper, and spinach dish.

This is prepared in one pan, and it doesn't take more than 20 minutes to prepare. You can add grilled or sauteed chicken to the dish with a little chicken broth if you need some protein in the meal.

Everyone I've served this to absolutely loved it. I don't think you can go wrong with this easy summer dish using Jersey Fresh zucchini.

Great Jersey Fresh summer dinner recipe

This has to be the best farmers market in New Jersey If you’re looking for a great farmers market, you have to visit the Summit Farmers Market. This year they have over 50 vendors, offering a large selection of great produce from various local farmers, lots of specialty foods and more. There is also plenty of free parking. My dog and I went for a visit last week and took pictures of what they have to offer.

Vendors Not Pictured:

Adventure Kitchen

Angel Planet Foods

Anita's Baked Wonders

Bull 'N Bear Brewery

Fit Fed Puppy

Foraged Feast

Hummus Boss

Jana's Jammy

Java's Compost

Kariba Farms

Louis Organics

Luxx Chocolat

Made with Clay

Mangalitsa

Our Woods Maple Syrup

Roaming Acres Farm

Spice Sisters

Stefan's Polish Foods

Sustainable Haus

Valley Shepherd Creamery

WoodsEdge Farm

The Summit Farmers Market will be open every Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will last until November 20th. The market is located at Park & Shop Lot #1 on the corner of DeForest Avenue and Woodland Avenue.

Below are photos of some of the local vendors joining the farmers market this season:

