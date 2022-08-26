Great Jersey Fresh summer dinner recipe
With the abundance of zucchini now at produce stands, farmers markets and local grocery stores, it's good to find new ways of preparing it. This season I came up with something new and delicious for you to try. It's a sauteed zucchini, roasted pepper, and spinach dish.
This is prepared in one pan, and it doesn't take more than 20 minutes to prepare. You can add grilled or sauteed chicken to the dish with a little chicken broth if you need some protein in the meal.
Everyone I've served this to absolutely loved it. I don't think you can go wrong with this easy summer dish using Jersey Fresh zucchini.
