This is where to get the best turkey in NJ for Thanksgiving

It's nearly time to gather with friends and family around the Thanksgiving table. It's never too early to talk about the star of the show: the Turkey.
For me, Thanksgiving is the Super Bowl of meal making and I love every second of it.
From planning out my turkey roasting times to preparing a full menu of side dishes, this is my favorite meal.
Keep reading to see how I prepare the perfect Thanksgiving turkey!
It's made better by the gathering of family and friends.
As you make your plans for this year's feast, don't skimp on the turkey.
While it is easy to grab a frozen bird from you local grocer, I would encourage you to get a fresh turkey from one of the many New Jersey farmers who raise them.
Not only will you have a better bird that is full of flavor and so moist and delicious, you will be supporting the Garden State's vital agriculture industry.
Fresh -vs- frozen
There has been much debate over which is better, a fresh or a frozen turkey. If you have never had a fresh bird, you owe it to yourself to try it at least once.
The biggest advantages with a fresh turkey is they tend to roast faster, stay juicier, and just taste better.
New Jersey has many farms that raise turkeys and will be happy to take your order for the holiday. Just make sure you have time to pick it up a few days before Thanksgiving.
Most of the farms listed below start taking orders the first week of November. Check their websites for ordering instructions.
I get mine a few days early so I can put it in an delicious Apple Cider Brine. That recipe is at the bottom of this article.
How much does a fresh turkey cost?
The good news for 2024 is that the overall cost of the Thanksgiving meal has declined. A number of supermarket chains are also offering special deals to help families deal with the high cost of inflation.
Per pound cost for frozen turkey is down about 12% from 2023 and is even a bit lower than 2022. The nationwide average is $2.08 per pound.
In New Jersey you will pay a bit more than that
The Garden State ranks fourth most expensive for turkey in the nation, according to FinanceBuzz, and you can expect to pay $37 for a 15-pound frozen turkey.
A fresh turkey can cost almost double that price, but I promise you it is worth the extra cost.
Farmers continue to struggle with the cost of feed, fuel and labor.
Frozen turkeys can he harvested weeks and months in advance and sent to market. Fresh turkeys can only be stored a short time before they have to be cooked. This adds to the cost.
If I have convinced you, please check out the farms listed below and call in your order.
Be sure to pick it up a couple days before Thanksgiving so you can brine you bird for a truly spectacular centerpiece to your holiday meal!
Where to get a fresh Turkey in New Jersey:
Abma’s Farm, Wycoff
Address: 700 Lawlins Road, Wyckoff
Phone: 201-891-0278
Website: abmasfarm.com
Ashley Farms, Flanders
Address: 25 Hillside Ave, Flanders
Phone: 973-584-7578
Website: ashleyfarms.com
Brick Farm Market, Hopewell
Address: 65 E Broad St, Hopewell, NJ
Phone: (609) 466-6500
Website: brickfarmmarket.com
Churutabis Farm, Branchville
Phone: (973) 271-2979
Website: churutabis.com
DiPaola Turkeys, Hamilton (Mercer)
Address: 891 Edinburg Rd, Hamilton Township
Phone: (609) 587-9311
Website: dipaolaturkeyfarm.com
Flatbrook Farm, Sandyston
Address: 2 Degroat Rd, Sandyston
Phone: 973-948-2554
Website: flatbrookfarm.com
Fossil Farms, Boonton
Address: 81 Fulton St, Boonton
Phone: 973-917-3276
Website: fossilfarms.com
Goffle Road Poultry farm, Wyckoff
Address: 549 Goffle Rd, Wyckoff
Phone: 201-444-3238
Website: gofflepoultry.com
Griggstown Farm, Princeton
Address:4 84 Bunker Hill Rd, Princeton
Phone: (908) 359-5375
Website: griggstownfarm.com
Hinck’s Turkey Farm, Manasquan
Address: 1414 Atlantic Ave., Manasquan
Phone: 732-223-5622
Website: hincksfarm.com
Lee Turkey Farm, East Windsor
Address: 201 Hickory Corner Rd, East Windsor,
Phone: (609) 448-0629
Website: leeturkeyfarm.com
Spring Valley Turkey Farm, Old Bridge
Address: 402 Spring Valley Rd Old Bridge
Phone: (732) 970-5265
Website: springvalleynj.com
Eric Scott's cider-brined Thanksgiving Turkey
I still have nightmares about a thanksgiving turkey that was so dry, it took a quart of gravy just to choke it down.
Over the years of making the traditional turkey dinner for my family, I have tried multiple recipes, but this is the best one I’ve found.
The combination of the brine and slow roasting produces a juicy and flavorful bird that will leave your family and guests raving about it. It’s best to begin the brine process at least three days in advance, but even a single day of soaking will add flavor and juiciness.
Yes, it takes a little extra time, but I promise it is well worth it!
Enjoy!
Click HERE for the detailed recipe.
