Where to run Turkey Trots, and other 5Ks, this Thanksgiving in NJ

Some see Thanksgiving morning as a chance to sleep in, watch the Macy's parade, and perhaps mentally prepare for a day spent with relatives — if not already looking ahead to the hectic, oncoming holiday season.

Others like to get up and out with some physical exertion, and it is for those people that the popular term "Turkey Trot," most commonly used to describe a 5K race on the fourth Thursday morning of November, was coined.

The Center for Educational Advancement and Johanna Foods promote their Flemington event as New Jersey's "original" Turkey Trot, and will mark its 30th annual running this year.

However, Westfield says this year's Turkey Trot will be its 39th annual, giving that town the potential claim.

Regardless of who is right, New Jersey 101.5 has compiled the following list, organized by date and alphabetical by municipality, of 5Ks marketing themselves as Turkey Trots, but a more exhaustive list can be found on the Running in the USA website.

Saturday, Nov. 19

HobokenHoboken Turkey Trot

South OrangeTwo Towns Turkey Trot (start is in Maplewood)

Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving Day)

ChathamThe Chatham Turkey Trot

FlemingtonCEA & Johanna Foods Turkey Trot

Green BrookPatanella's Green Brook Turkey Trot

HolmdelRun Your Giblets Off Turkey Trot

LambertvilleLambertville Turkey Trot

MorristownRead Feed Run Turkey Trot

Mountain LakesType 1 Willpower Turkey Trot

Ocean CityFast & Furriest 5K Turkey Trot

PenningtonHopewell Valley Turkey Trot

PittsgroveParvin Turkey Trot

PrincetonTrinity Turkey Trot

SomervilleSomerville 5K Turkey Trot

SpartaKrogh's Turkey Trot

West WindsorMercer County Turkey Trot

Friday, Nov. 25 (Black Friday)

AvalonHelen L. Diller Vacation Home for Blind Children Turkey Trot

WenonahWomen's Club of Wenonah Turkey Trot

Saturday, Nov. 26

MatawanMatawan Borough 5K Turkey Trot & Fitness Walk

WestfieldWestfield Turkey Trot

WoodbridgeWoodbridge 5K Walk/Run Turkey Trot

Sunday, Nov. 27

SomersetTom O'Reilly 5K Turkey Trot

