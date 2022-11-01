Where to run Turkey Trots, and other 5Ks, this Thanksgiving in NJ
Some see Thanksgiving morning as a chance to sleep in, watch the Macy's parade, and perhaps mentally prepare for a day spent with relatives — if not already looking ahead to the hectic, oncoming holiday season.
Others like to get up and out with some physical exertion, and it is for those people that the popular term "Turkey Trot," most commonly used to describe a 5K race on the fourth Thursday morning of November, was coined.
The Center for Educational Advancement and Johanna Foods promote their Flemington event as New Jersey's "original" Turkey Trot, and will mark its 30th annual running this year.
However, Westfield says this year's Turkey Trot will be its 39th annual, giving that town the potential claim.
Regardless of who is right, New Jersey 101.5 has compiled the following list, organized by date and alphabetical by municipality, of 5Ks marketing themselves as Turkey Trots, but a more exhaustive list can be found on the Running in the USA website.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Hoboken — Hoboken Turkey Trot
South Orange — Two Towns Turkey Trot (start is in Maplewood)
Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving Day)
Chatham — The Chatham Turkey Trot
Flemington — CEA & Johanna Foods Turkey Trot
Green Brook — Patanella's Green Brook Turkey Trot
Holmdel — Run Your Giblets Off Turkey Trot
Lambertville — Lambertville Turkey Trot
Morristown — Read Feed Run Turkey Trot
Mountain Lakes — Type 1 Willpower Turkey Trot
Ocean City — Fast & Furriest 5K Turkey Trot
Pennington — Hopewell Valley Turkey Trot
Pittsgrove — Parvin Turkey Trot
Princeton — Trinity Turkey Trot
Somerville — Somerville 5K Turkey Trot
Sparta — Krogh's Turkey Trot
West Windsor — Mercer County Turkey Trot
Friday, Nov. 25 (Black Friday)
Avalon — Helen L. Diller Vacation Home for Blind Children Turkey Trot
Wenonah — Women's Club of Wenonah Turkey Trot
Saturday, Nov. 26
Matawan — Matawan Borough 5K Turkey Trot & Fitness Walk
Westfield — Westfield Turkey Trot
Woodbridge — Woodbridge 5K Walk/Run Turkey Trot
Sunday, Nov. 27
Somerset — Tom O'Reilly 5K Turkey Trot
Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.