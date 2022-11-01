Where to run Turkey Trots, and other 5Ks, this Thanksgiving in NJ

Some see Thanksgiving morning as a chance to sleep in, watch the Macy's parade, and perhaps mentally prepare for a day spent with relatives — if not already looking ahead to the hectic, oncoming holiday season.

Others like to get up and out with some physical exertion, and it is for those people that the popular term "Turkey Trot," most commonly used to describe a 5K race on the fourth Thursday morning of November, was coined.

The Center for Educational Advancement and Johanna Foods promote their Flemington event as New Jersey's "original" Turkey Trot, and will mark its 30th annual running this year.

However, Westfield says this year's Turkey Trot will be its 39th annual, giving that town the potential claim.

Regardless of who is right, New Jersey 101.5 has compiled the following list, organized by date and alphabetical by municipality, of 5Ks marketing themselves as Turkey Trots, but a more exhaustive list can be found on the Running in the USA website.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Hoboken — Hoboken Turkey Trot

South Orange — Two Towns Turkey Trot (start is in Maplewood)

Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving Day)

Chatham — The Chatham Turkey Trot

Flemington — CEA & Johanna Foods Turkey Trot

Green Brook — Patanella's Green Brook Turkey Trot

Holmdel — Run Your Giblets Off Turkey Trot

Lambertville — Lambertville Turkey Trot

Morristown — Read Feed Run Turkey Trot

Mountain Lakes — Type 1 Willpower Turkey Trot

Ocean City — Fast & Furriest 5K Turkey Trot

Pennington — Hopewell Valley Turkey Trot

Pittsgrove — Parvin Turkey Trot

Princeton — Trinity Turkey Trot

Somerville — Somerville 5K Turkey Trot

Sparta — Krogh's Turkey Trot

West Windsor — Mercer County Turkey Trot

Friday, Nov. 25 (Black Friday)

Avalon — Helen L. Diller Vacation Home for Blind Children Turkey Trot

Wenonah — Women's Club of Wenonah Turkey Trot

Saturday, Nov. 26

Matawan — Matawan Borough 5K Turkey Trot & Fitness Walk

Westfield — Westfield Turkey Trot

Woodbridge — Woodbridge 5K Walk/Run Turkey Trot

Sunday, Nov. 27

Somerset — Tom O'Reilly 5K Turkey Trot

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

