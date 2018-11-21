Speaking Podcast and turkey tails

It's Wednesday so the latest episode of our Speaking Podcast is out! Jessica, Jay and I had a behind the scenes conversation before our last comedy show in Hammonton. Turns out we had the show time wrong and showed up an hour early...so what to do? Record a podcast of course.

We were joined by our friend comic Scott Friedman who we were pretty sure gave us the wrong time to make sure we were on time...just sayin. Plus during our conversation on the air on this Thanksgiving Eve, we talked about the turkey tail...not really sure what it's called and clearly I didn't do a good enough job describing it...but either way, best part of the Turkey!

