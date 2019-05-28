New Jersey 101.5’s Bob Williams heading 5K fundraising team

NEW PROVIDENCE — You've heard Bob Williams back on our airwaves recently, three-and-a-half months after he received a much-needed new kidney. Bob and his donor are continuing to "pay it forward" this upcoming weekend by participating in an event familiar to any follower of the "What's So Great About the Garden State" segment.

Bob and donor Kim Roumes will both be representing Roxbury when they attend the NJ Sharing Network's 5K Celebration of Life on Sunday, June 2, in New Providence. A previous 5K in the 2019 series was already held May 19 in Long Branch.

For Bob, it's a marker of how far he has come: Last year, just after being diagnosed with kidney disease, he attended the New Providence event as a way to learn more about the Sharing Network. He even brought New Jersey 101.5's Big Yellow Van with him. After that "amazing experience," he and Kim have now raised close to $2,000 for this year's race and walk.

"We've formed a team, the name is Kim-Bob Team, and we are raising some funds and hoping to bring more awareness to organ and tissue donation," he said.

Bob said he is "100% compliant" with doctors' orders since his surgery, and has an extremely positive outlook about his health and his future.

"I couldn't feel better. Everything has improved, my health is much improved, my new kidney is functioning perfectly," he said.

You can go to NJ Sharing Network's website for the 5K and look up Team Kim-Bob, or find out more general information. Online registration closes Friday, but day-of signups are still welcome.

Also, check out our previous coverage from 2016 and 2017 to learn more about the history of the 5K Celebration of Life.

Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

