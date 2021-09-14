Marlton, NJ man desperately needs kidney by Nov. 20 – Can you help?

Time is running out for Mark Klayman, a Marlton man who needs to find a kidney donor by November 20. If ever there was a desperate situation this is it!

Klayman, a guest on my New Jersey 101.5 show on Monday night, September 14, was diagnosed in 2009 with kidney cancer, has stage four kidney disease, and has spent the last two years on dialysis.

How are you doing dealing with all this?

"It's been tough, you know? I was first doing dialysis at home and it became too much stress for me. So I am now going into the kidney center where I have to do this three times a week for five hours at a time. And, it can start to get to ya after a while," Mark said when he called into the show.

As if that's not enough, Klayman also suffers from diabetes, restless leg syndrome and high blood pressure. Mark's wife Hope is also battling Mesothelioma.

How desperate is this situation? Why the November 20 deadline?

"It's an age situation. I'll be 75 in November. And hospitals feel that, you know, after that age there's more of a risk. Even though I'm healthy, basically. I'm in great shape. Every one of my tests come through great. Except for the kidney, I wouldn't have a problem. But they are more reluctant to take a donor."

Your age shouldn't determine whether or not you should receive the organ that you need. Mark in spite of all that he's dealing with still works full time as a mortgage consultant in customer care.

The man is an Army veteran who served 10 years and has 12 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. He has served his country, continues to provide for his family despite his illness and deserves all the help he can get finding a kidney donor so that he can enjoy his life in good health.

Receiving a kidney from a living donor would mean the world to him and his family. Living donors spend a couple of days in the hospital, the procedure is done laparoscopically, and the recovery period is about a week. All expenses are paid, and kidney donors have little to no kidney problems for the rest of their lives.

If you’re in relatively good health and would like more information about saving a person’s life, please call our kidney advocate, Donna Tissot at 973-714-7016.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, living donors can live perfectly normal lives with only one kidney, as long as the donor is evaluated thoroughly and cleared for donation. When the kidney is removed, the single normal kidney will increase in size to compensate for the loss of the donated kidney. Due to a great program called “New Jersey Sharing Network” you don’t have to be a blood match.

If you’re interested in seeing if you are a match for Mark, please contact one or all of the donation programs he’s registered with:

Jefferson Hospital, Philadelphia, PA

Jean Berte, RN – Living Donor Coordinator

215-955-6486

You can also go on Jefferson Hospital’s website and fill out a kidney donor form.

But please act fast. Mark desperately needs your help.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

8 ways to battle the spotted lanternfly in NJ