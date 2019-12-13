Join Big Joe Henry for the 22nd annual Christmas Eve Spectacular

The tradition continues Tuesday Dec. 24 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. It's the 22nd annual Big Joe Christmas Eve Spectacular. Enjoy the night with your family and friends while Big Joe plays your Christmas requests and dedications.

Throughout the show Big Joe will go live to Bob Williams in the New Jersey 101.5 Santa Tracking Station as he tracks Santa's progress from the North Pole to the great Garden State. Kids you can print out our Santa tracking coloring page to follow along as he makes his way around the world.

Plus, Big Joe will read The Night Before Christmas in front of a roaring fireplace and it’s all presented on your radio with limited interruption.

Be ready to call in your Christmas requests and dedications to 800-283-1015 starting at 5 p.m. We hope you enjoy the night with your family and friends. Merry Christmas from “the big guy,” oh and Santa too!