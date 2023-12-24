New Jersey among the least stressed states around the Holidays

While the month of December is said to be “merry and bright” anyone who has been to a family gathering knows that’s not always the truth.

Somehow, the Garden State is ranked low in the United States in terms of stress around the Holiday season, at least according to one source.

A study was conducted by All Star Home to determine what stresses Americans out in the weeks leading up to and including Christmas.

According to their methodology:

Survey questions asked respondents if they dread seeing any family members during the holiday season, if they feel judged or criticized during the holidays, which activities stress them the most, and more.

Respondents said the family members they’re most stressed to see during their time together are Aunts and Uncles or In-Laws.

In order to calculate the average stress levels:

We asked respondents to rate their general stress level on a scale of 0 to 10 and then to rate their holiday stress level on a scale of 0 to 10. We then took the difference between those two numbers and averaged each location’s average increase or decrease in stress.

We then adjusted scores on a scale from 0 to 100, with 100 representing the highest increase in stress during the holidays.

Using that formula, the most stressed states during the holidays are:

1️⃣ Utah (93.0)

2️⃣ Missouri (83.9)

3️⃣ Ohio (80.1)

New Jersey, however, was ranked among the least stressed. We’re number 34 on the list with a score of 52.4.

I found this baffling. Is it because we’re so stressed at all other times of the year that the holidays don’t even phase us compared to other states?

Whatever the reason, I’m very happy to be spending my Christmas in the Garden State. You won’t find me celebrating in Utah any time soon.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

