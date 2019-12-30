NJ New Year’s Eve activities: First Nights ring in 2020

Once again Tuesday evening, alcohol-free First Night celebrations will be held all over the state to ring in the New Year.

Michele Gillian, executive director of the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce, said that community's event will start as early as 4 p.m., and go until midnight, with fireworks on the boardwalk — "so there really is something for everyone."

"It's a way to have fun," Gillian said. "And it's a great way to start off your new year with your family and friends, to have all that entertainment. You're in a safe, clean environment where you're monitored. And we have police all over, and everything's well lit. Parking available for everyone."

Morristown will mark its 28th First Night event for families and singles, Dr. Lynn Siebert of Morris Arts said. She called it an "inter-generational experience."

She said it's New Jersey's biggest and brightest First Night, a New Year’s Eve family-friendly, alcohol-free celebration of the arts – with more than 100 artists and 44 events in 16 venues representing dance, theater, music, world cultures, visual arts and children’s programs.

In some towns, transportation is provided to ferry people around the events. In Morristown, Siebert said a free shuttle goes throughout the night (though the community's downtown is very walkable).

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5

