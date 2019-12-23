Christmas Eve 2019 hours for stores, malls, supermarkets in NJ

Still shopping? Many New Jersey malls, retails stores and supermarkets close early on Christmas Eve -- Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.

See the hours here:

Malls:

  • Bridgewater Commons: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Cherry Hill Mall: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Cumberland Mall: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • The Mills at Jersey Gardens: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Garden State Plaza; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Rockaway Townsquare: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • The Mall at Short Hills: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Woodbridge Center: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Ocean County Mall: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • The Phillipsburg Mall: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Willowbrook Mall: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Freehold Raceway Mall: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Quakerbridge Mall: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Menlo Park Mall: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Big box and retail stores:

  • Kohl's: Closes at 6 p.m.
  • Walmart: Closes at 6 p.m.
  • Target: Closes at 10 p.m.
  • JCPenney: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Kmart: Closes at 10 p.m.
  • Macy's: Closes at 6 p.m.
  • Sears: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Old Navy: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Best Buy: 8 a.m. to at 6 p.m.

Specialty stores:

  • Toys R Us: closes at 9 p.m.
  • Barnes & Noble: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Lowe's: closes at 6 p.m.
  • Apple: closes at 6 p.m.
  • Dollar Tree 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • REI: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Bed, Bath & Beyond: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Convenience stores:

  • Wawa: open 24/7
  • 7 Eleven: open 24/7
  • QuickChek: open regular business hours

Pharmacies and drug stores:

  • CVS: Most stores are open for regular business hours, including 24/7 locations.. Check with individual locations
  • Rite Aid: Most stores will close at 7 p.m. Check with individual locations
  • Walgreens: Most stores are open for regular business hours, including 24/7 locations.

Grocery Stores:

  • Acme: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Aldi: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Fairway: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Foodtown: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • King's: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Lidl: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Stop and Shop: Stores will close at 6 p.m.
  • ShopRite: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Trader Joe's: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Wegman's: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Whole Foods: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Discount Stores:

  • BJ's: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Costco: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sam's Club: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

