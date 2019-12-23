Christmas Eve 2019 hours for stores, malls, supermarkets in NJ
Still shopping? Many New Jersey malls, retails stores and supermarkets close early on Christmas Eve -- Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.
See the hours here:
Malls:
- Bridgewater Commons: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Cherry Hill Mall: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Cumberland Mall: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The Mills at Jersey Gardens: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Garden State Plaza; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Rockaway Townsquare: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The Mall at Short Hills: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Woodbridge Center: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Ocean County Mall: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The Phillipsburg Mall: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Willowbrook Mall: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Freehold Raceway Mall: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Quakerbridge Mall: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Menlo Park Mall: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Big box and retail stores:
- Kohl's: Closes at 6 p.m.
- Walmart: Closes at 6 p.m.
- Target: Closes at 10 p.m.
- JCPenney: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Kmart: Closes at 10 p.m.
- Macy's: Closes at 6 p.m.
- Sears: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Old Navy: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Best Buy: 8 a.m. to at 6 p.m.
Specialty stores:
- Toys R Us: closes at 9 p.m.
- Barnes & Noble: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Lowe's: closes at 6 p.m.
- Apple: closes at 6 p.m.
- Dollar Tree 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- REI: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Bed, Bath & Beyond: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Convenience stores:
- Wawa: open 24/7
- 7 Eleven: open 24/7
- QuickChek: open regular business hours
Pharmacies and drug stores:
- CVS: Most stores are open for regular business hours, including 24/7 locations.. Check with individual locations
- Rite Aid: Most stores will close at 7 p.m. Check with individual locations
- Walgreens: Most stores are open for regular business hours, including 24/7 locations.
Grocery Stores:
- Acme: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Aldi: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Fairway: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Foodtown: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- King's: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Lidl: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Stop and Shop: Stores will close at 6 p.m.
- ShopRite: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Trader Joe's: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wegman's: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Whole Foods: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Discount Stores:
- BJ's: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Costco: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sam's Club: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
More from New Jersey 101.5: