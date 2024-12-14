Christmas snow – When it’s happened, and the 2024 odds for NJ

It's hard to believe, but the Christmas holiday is right around the corner here in the Great Garden State. And naturally, the big question of snow is on everyone's minds. Will we have a white Christmas? It would be really nice to see at least a coating on the ground.

Before we get into that, what about the odds? What are the chances we'll see at least a few flakes fall throughout the Great Garden State on Christmas Day? Enough at least to paint the scenery a nice shade of white.

Well, there is good news. If we take a look back in history, New Jersey has seen its fair share of snow around the Christmas holiday. It's also seen its fair share of freezing cold temperatures, as well as incredibly warm and humid holidays.

Curious? Let's take a look back at some of the more memorable weather-related Christmas holidays throughout the Great Garden State. We'll also look at the odds of New Jersey seeing a white Christmas in 2024 (Please note that an official forecast won't be available until we get closer to the holiday).

16% odds for New Jersey

For all the snow lovers here in the Great Garden State, there is a statistic chance of snowfall every year around the Christmas holiday. The only issue? The chances are small.

And with the Christmas of 2024 right around the corner, we'll be sure to keep you up to date with the latest trends. As of now, it's still a little soon to know for sure... but not for much longer.

