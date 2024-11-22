Popular, native NJ side dish is also one of the most hated?

Well, this certainly turned out to be a surprise. In no way would I think that New Jersyans, out of all people, would choose this as one of the most hated side dishes at the table.

More specifically, side dishes for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and any other big holiday feasts with family and friends. It just baffles my mind, especially since this is also a popular favorite to serve.

Let me explain. With the holidays approaching, I decided to throw out the question of what America's least favorite side dish is for Thanksgiving during my on-air show. As I usually do with my morning trivia, I'll also ask our listeners their opinions on the matter. In this case? What their personal most-hated side dish is.

Remember, the most popular and least favorite are two totally different things. The most popular are the go-to staples for anyone preparing the holiday feast. The least liked (or most hated) are the ones we'd personally prefer to go without.

The number one answer nationally was the same as New Jerseys, so we're all on the same page there. The second, however, is where we differ.

Here's a look at some of those dishes that appeared on the national survey. See if you can guess which two topped the list as the most hated in New Jersey.

So those are among the most disliked side dishes you'll find at the table. And if you guessed green bean casserole as one of the most hated, you'd be right.

According to you, green bean casserole was the number one most-hated side dish, which is also in line with national polling. As for New Jersey's second most disliked side dish? Yeah, it didn't even make the top 3 on the national side.

According to you, cranberry sauce was the other most hated side dish. And no, it wasn't a distant second. It was practically tied with a green bean casserole. I'm sorry, but what?

Cranberries are native to New Jersey. How in the world are we hating what we grow in our own backyard? I personally love cranberry sauce and don't understand how so many New Jerseyans dislike it. But hey, it's what you told me so it must be true.

At least we can all come together over our pure dislike for the green bean casserole. Sure, it may be one of the most popular staples at the table, but it doesn't mean we have to like it.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.