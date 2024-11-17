Weird Thanksgiving sides that are somehow NJ favorites

New Jersey has always been unique when it comes to food. Even down to what we call those favorites we love to consume. For example, is it sprinkles, or jimmies? Pork Roll, or Taylor Ham? The list goes on, but you get the point.

So it shouldn't be any surprise that one of Jersey's favorite Thanksgiving side dishes is, well, weird. Now I will say that we're not the only state that apparently likes this odd dish. And it's not in any way at the top of the list, not by a longshot.

It's more about the fact that it did make the list that'll get your head scratching. Before we get into that, let's first rule out a handful of truly classic Thanksgiving side dishes. The ones that you'll find on Thanksgiving tables all across America.

Instead of diving into the surveys, we'll focus on what you thought during my Sunday morning show. According to you, this is what we can expect to find on Thanksgiving tables throughout the Great Garden State.

Stuffing Cranberry Sauce Green Bean Casserole Mashed potatoes and Gravy

The stuffing was also a top choice on most surveys, but not cranberry sauce, which is a bit surprising. Perhaps because we grow cranberries right here, we like it on our Thanksgiving tables. I know it's one of my favorites, along with the stuffing (Kylie Moore takes a closer look at those favorites here).

But you know what else I noticed? A couple of you mentioned one particular side dish I never expected to hear. Apparently, some New Jerseyans are a fan of ambrosia salad.

Wait... ambrosia salad? Apparently, but I have to admit, I have seen that creamy fruit salad on many tables before so I suppose this is possible. Maybe I'm just surprised by it because I personally have never had it.

Another side dish I always found odd was one my family always served up during the holidays. Have you ever had sliced cucumbers mixed in sour cream? That's another one I've never wanted to eat, but I guess more people like these creamier dishes than I originally thought (and for the record, I still never had this despite being around it all my life).

And if those seem odd to you, here are a few more dishes that can only be described as, well, bizarre.

